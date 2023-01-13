Global site navigation

“He Was His Nanny”: Ubi Franklin Gets 1st Tattoo Ever, Inks Nickname of Davido’s Late Son Ifeanyi on His Arm
“He Was His Nanny”: Ubi Franklin Gets 1st Tattoo Ever, Inks Nickname of Davido’s Late Son Ifeanyi on His Arm

by  Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • Music business executive, Ubi Franklin, has gone the extra mile to preserve the memories of singer Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi
  • The businessman took to his Instastory channel with a photo of his first tattoo which is the nickname of the deceased toddler
  • Social media users had different things to say with some people attesting to his relationship with Ifeanyi

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin, is no doubt a close family friend to Davido and Chioma and this explains why he was deeply affected by the demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

In a bid to preserve the memories of the late toddler, Franklin got his first-ever tattoo and shared a photo with fans online.

Ubi Franklin and Ifeanyi
Ubi Franklin gets 1st tattoo ever. Photo: @ubifranklinofficial
Source: Instagram

The serial entrepreneur had his tattoo artiste spell out late Ifeanyi’s nickname, Popsicle, on his arm alongside a flying dove.

Check out a screenshot below:

Social media users react

ruth_nkemdilim said:

"Let’s not argue with him pls, or say he chasing clout. He’s always with that baby and he loved that baby. So I only see love here❤️. Bless his heart."

shantee_attah said:

"Whether you hat£ Ubi or not, he was very close to that Child.. let him be."

kvng_onyin said:

"Y’all sreaming eyeservice yen yen yenWetin do una own eyes? Go and service it where it’s profitable Abeg e do."

greatmombee said:

"The internet tagged him ify's babysitter ......so I see nothing wrong in this... He was really close to Ifeanyi."

iam_yungjoc said:

"He was the boys Nanny… let him do whatever makes him happy."

wagonstone_123 said:

"All this things na more favor his seeking from Davido...if say Davido no get money u swear he will never do it...do u know how many of his friends baby don die which one he tatoo...all dis loyalty is cos of Davido money I bet u."

Davido and Chioma get tattoos of each other's names

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his woman, Chioma, got tattoos of each other's names on their fingers.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a tattoo artist worked on the lovers.

"This is cute but I hope it lasts. Marriage is more than youthful awwwns. Will it stand the rest of time?" an IG user wrote in reaction.

Source: Legit.ng

