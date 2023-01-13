Music business executive, Ubi Franklin, has gone the extra mile to preserve the memories of singer Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi

The businessman took to his Instastory channel with a photo of his first tattoo which is the nickname of the deceased toddler

Social media users had different things to say with some people attesting to his relationship with Ifeanyi

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin, is no doubt a close family friend to Davido and Chioma and this explains why he was deeply affected by the demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

In a bid to preserve the memories of the late toddler, Franklin got his first-ever tattoo and shared a photo with fans online.

The serial entrepreneur had his tattoo artiste spell out late Ifeanyi’s nickname, Popsicle, on his arm alongside a flying dove.

Check out a screenshot below:

Social media users react

ruth_nkemdilim said:

"Let’s not argue with him pls, or say he chasing clout. He’s always with that baby and he loved that baby. So I only see love here❤️. Bless his heart."

shantee_attah said:

"Whether you hat£ Ubi or not, he was very close to that Child.. let him be."

kvng_onyin said:

"Y’all sreaming eyeservice yen yen yenWetin do una own eyes? Go and service it where it’s profitable Abeg e do."

greatmombee said:

"The internet tagged him ify's babysitter ......so I see nothing wrong in this... He was really close to Ifeanyi."

iam_yungjoc said:

"He was the boys Nanny… let him do whatever makes him happy."

wagonstone_123 said:

"All this things na more favor his seeking from Davido...if say Davido no get money u swear he will never do it...do u know how many of his friends baby don die which one he tatoo...all dis loyalty is cos of Davido money I bet u."

