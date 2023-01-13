“He Was His Nanny”: Ubi Franklin Gets 1st Tattoo Ever, Inks Nickname of Davido’s Late Son Ifeanyi on His Arm
- Music business executive, Ubi Franklin, has gone the extra mile to preserve the memories of singer Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi
- The businessman took to his Instastory channel with a photo of his first tattoo which is the nickname of the deceased toddler
- Social media users had different things to say with some people attesting to his relationship with Ifeanyi
Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin, is no doubt a close family friend to Davido and Chioma and this explains why he was deeply affected by the demise of their son, Ifeanyi.
In a bid to preserve the memories of the late toddler, Franklin got his first-ever tattoo and shared a photo with fans online.
The serial entrepreneur had his tattoo artiste spell out late Ifeanyi’s nickname, Popsicle, on his arm alongside a flying dove.
Video hits internet as Davido and Chioma tattoo each other's names on fingers with their wedding rings
Check out a screenshot below:
Social media users react
ruth_nkemdilim said:
"Let’s not argue with him pls, or say he chasing clout. He’s always with that baby and he loved that baby. So I only see love here❤️. Bless his heart."
shantee_attah said:
"Whether you hat£ Ubi or not, he was very close to that Child.. let him be."
kvng_onyin said:
"Y’all sreaming eyeservice yen yen yenWetin do una own eyes? Go and service it where it’s profitable Abeg e do."
greatmombee said:
"The internet tagged him ify's babysitter ......so I see nothing wrong in this... He was really close to Ifeanyi."
iam_yungjoc said:
"He was the boys Nanny… let him do whatever makes him happy."
wagonstone_123 said:
"All this things na more favor his seeking from Davido...if say Davido no get money u swear he will never do it...do u know how many of his friends baby don die which one he tatoo...all dis loyalty is cos of Davido money I bet u."
"E be like who no fit send woman N4k": Mr Macaroni digs up old photos from tenure as student president
Davido and Chioma get tattoos of each other's names
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his woman, Chioma, got tattoos of each other's names on their fingers.
A video making the rounds online captured the moment a tattoo artist worked on the lovers.
"This is cute but I hope it lasts. Marriage is more than youthful awwwns. Will it stand the rest of time?" an IG user wrote in reaction.
