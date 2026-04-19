Arsenal FC will take on Manchester City in a title decider match at the Etihad Stadium later today

A win for the Gunners would secure the title, while a win for the Citizens would reduce the lead to three points with a game in hand

Arsenal fans have reacted to the move made by some Man City fans outside the stadium, selling bottled water

Manchester City will face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a potential title decider later today, April 19.

The Citizens narrowed the gap after a resounding 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week, while the Gunners suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth despite an equaliser from Viktor Gyokeres.

A win for Manchester City would reduce the gap to three points with a game in hand, while an Arsenal victory would extend their lead to nine points.

Manchester City fans flood the Etihad Stadium with bottle water ahead of their clash against Arsenal. Photo by: Alex Livesey - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Man City fans sell bottled water

Manchester City fan Tal Rehman went viral on April 12 after mocking Arsenal in a trending video at Stamford Bridge.

Rehman was spotted during City’s 3-0 win over Chelsea, jokingly drinking from a bottle he claimed contained “Arsenal tears.”

He later revealed that an Arsenal staff member had given him the bottle during a previous match when he and his son were thirsty, per The Sun.

Rehman explained that he kept the bottle for a future occasion when they would attend another game in London.

He added that the stunt was all in good humour, describing himself as a prankster. He said:

“This time last year, when we played Arsenal at the Etihad, we sat close to the Arsenal bench. My son and I asked for a drink because we needed one.

"I realised they had it in a bag, and when we went 3-0 up, I thought, ‘showtime, baby.’ So out came the bottle. I didn’t even realise I was being filmed, I was gobsmacked.”

Following the viral moment, some Manchester City fans have begun selling bottled water branded with Arsenal-themed labels outside the stadium ahead of the clash.

Arsenal, who were once on course for a quadruple, have since lost the Carabao Cup final and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the quarterfinals by Southampton, per Sky Sports.

Manchester City fans sell bottle water labelled Arsenal at Etihad Stadium. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has also compiled reactions from Arsenal fans following the trending images of the branded bottles. Read them below:

@HeartWithThanks said:

"They can do whatever they want, it is their right.

"Arsenal also can use it as a reaction."

@Ademo_9394 wrote:

"They are right for doing that we are bottle jobs after all 🤦‍♂️."

@GebraiZerit added:

"Our players, and that clown manager lets us down, Man City has every right to humiliate us. We deserve this."

@EphraimChinedu4 said:

"I am sure that Arteta is aware of all these. If he doesn’t revenge this, then that means he doesn’t have feelings for the fans + doesn’t care."

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Pep Guardiola sent a message to Arsenal ahead of their crucial Premier League tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola believes that even if City beat Arsenal, the Gunners can still win the title because his team have tough fixtures in their remaining matches.

Source: Legit.ng