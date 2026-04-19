Emotions were high as a Nigerian lady checked the 2026 UTME result of her 15-year-old sister, who took the examination for the first time

A short TikTok video showed both sisters locked in an embrace, and the older one displayed her sibling's UTME result with joy

The girl's result has elicited mixed reactions on social media, as people hailed her, while others shared their UTME experiences

A Nigerian lady named Nancy has excitedly gone public with her younger sister's 2026 UTME result after checking it.

Nancy shared a video of her sister, who is 15 years old, covering her face with her palms in anticipation of her result.

Nancy celebrates her sister's 2026 UTME performance and displays her result. Photo Credit: @livingwnancy, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Nancy, in a TikTok video posted on April 18, briefly showed the SMS containing her sister's result, which was 267 on aggregate.

According to Nancy, it was her sister's first UTME attempt.

"She was so scared before now eh," Nancy wrote.

The sisters could be seen hugging each other happily after seeing the result.

Nancy posts her younger sister's 2026 UTME result for the public to see. Photo Credit: @livingwnancy, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

JAMB: Netizens react to girl's UTME performance

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the girl's UTME result below:

Bliss Nails ❤️❤️🥹 said:

"Big sister is proud of you my baby keep going 💪💪 my baby."

Tee collection&fashion affairs said:

"98 in English omo being smart is an understatement oo you’re extremely brilliant,despite all jamb tricks on English question."

♌Ni_Ola ♌🥰 said:

"Just like me, when I finished my WAEC, I clocked 16, I'm in university now, congratulations to her."

Mariam collection 🛍️🛍️🛍️ said:

"When she want to upload her o level results dey will not allow her because of her age until she is 16 before then."

Kayla_is_s6teen💙 said:

"Wow, last year I wrote mine and I scored 312 and I was only just 15 and I was still in ss2 but this year I’ll be writing another one tmr."

Ãmãndah😝💜 said:

"Sorry, please she's also underaged and her result came out but mine isn't out and I wrote on the 16th also."

💗Mhz_Myra💞 said:

"I wrote my first Jamb when I was 13 and I scored 282 funny enough I didn't read or rather still I read only my Biology and even I read it that same morning, so if I had read, God would have done it beyond that🥺 Had to believe but God did it...🤲 Anyways, I am in Uni already, and it's 100lvl not Alevel She's truly and indeed a smart girl."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had made public her UTME result after checking it via SMS.

Girl awed after seeing her UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a girl named Racheal had publicly reacted after seeing her 2026 UTME result.

Shortly after JAMB announced the release of the first set of results, Racheal checked hers and was blown away by her performance.

An excited Racheal, in an X post on April 17, displayed her UTME result, which she checked via SMS, and admitted that she could not believe it. The girl, who wants to study medicine at the university, revealed that she was so scared to check her results.

Source: Legit.ng