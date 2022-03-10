Janai Norman’s biography: age, birthday, family, husband, salary

Who is Janai Norman? She is an American-based journalist who currently serves as a news anchor, reporter, and correspondent for ABC Television Network, World News Now, and America This Morning.

The news anchor hosts ABC's Good Morning America in Times Square in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Although the news reporter holds an American nationality, she was born in South Africa and later raised in America, after Janai Norman's family relocated. Have a peek into her biography and find more details about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Janai Norman

Janai Norman Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5 January 1990

5 January 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Current residence: New York City, New York, United States of America

New York City, New York, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Eli Norman

Eli Norman Children: 2

2 University: The University of Missouri

The University of Missouri Profession: News anchor, journalist

News anchor, journalist Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Instagram: @janai.norman

@janai.norman Twitter: @janai

Janai Norman's biography

The news anchor was born in Durban, South Africa and raised in the United States of America. Not much is known about Janai Norman's parents, except that they are of African-American ancestry.

She attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated with a psychology and mass communication degree.

What is Janai Norman's nationality?

She is an American of African-American ethnicity.

The journalist attends the front row for Sergio Hudson SS22 during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Manny Carabel

Source: Getty Images

When is Janai Norman's birthday?

The news reporter was born on 5 January 1990. Her birth sign is Capricorn.

What is Janai Norman's age?

As of March 2022, she is 32 years old.

Career

Norman started her career as an intern at ABC Television Network. During the internship, she met some of the renowned news reporters who motivated her even more to pursue her dream. In August 2011, she got her first job as a news anchor and reporter at ABC 17.

In 2014, she began working for WFTV Channel 9, an Orlando-based channel, and later joined ABC News in October 2016. Her career elevated when she got promoted to work as a co-anchor on ABC News programs, World News Now and America This Morning.

What is Janai Norman's net worth?

According to TV Show Stars, her net worth is alleged to be around $500,000. However, No verified sources state how much the news anchor is worth.

What is Janai Norman's salary? Her monthly salary is around $41,666.

Is Janai Norman married?

The famous news reporter posing for a photo with her husband, Eli, on their wedding day. Photo: @janai.norman

Source: Instagram

Yes, the journalist has been married for several years now. Who is Janai Norman's husband? Her husband is Eli Norman. The couple got engaged in April 2017 and later exchanged their vows in May 2018. They have two children.

Body measurements

The American news reporter is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and her body weight is 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Janai Norman is a well-accomplished journalist who has worked for the ABC News bulletin for almost a decade now. Additionally, she has managed to balance her career and being a mother and wife.

