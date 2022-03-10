Janai Norman’s biography: age, birthday, family, husband, salary
Who is Janai Norman? She is an American-based journalist who currently serves as a news anchor, reporter, and correspondent for ABC Television Network, World News Now, and America This Morning.
Although the news reporter holds an American nationality, she was born in South Africa and later raised in America, after Janai Norman's family relocated. Have a peek into her biography and find more details about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Janai Norman
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 5 January 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Durban, South Africa
- Current residence: New York City, New York, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 128
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Eli Norman
- Children: 2
- University: The University of Missouri
- Profession: News anchor, journalist
- Net worth: $500,000
- Instagram: @janai.norman
- Twitter: @janai
Janai Norman's biography
The news anchor was born in Durban, South Africa and raised in the United States of America. Not much is known about Janai Norman's parents, except that they are of African-American ancestry.
She attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated with a psychology and mass communication degree.
What is Janai Norman's nationality?
She is an American of African-American ethnicity.
When is Janai Norman's birthday?
The news reporter was born on 5 January 1990. Her birth sign is Capricorn.
What is Janai Norman's age?
As of March 2022, she is 32 years old.
Career
Norman started her career as an intern at ABC Television Network. During the internship, she met some of the renowned news reporters who motivated her even more to pursue her dream. In August 2011, she got her first job as a news anchor and reporter at ABC 17.
In 2014, she began working for WFTV Channel 9, an Orlando-based channel, and later joined ABC News in October 2016. Her career elevated when she got promoted to work as a co-anchor on ABC News programs, World News Now and America This Morning.
What is Janai Norman's net worth?
According to TV Show Stars, her net worth is alleged to be around $500,000. However, No verified sources state how much the news anchor is worth.
What is Janai Norman's salary? Her monthly salary is around $41,666.
Is Janai Norman married?
Yes, the journalist has been married for several years now. Who is Janai Norman's husband? Her husband is Eli Norman. The couple got engaged in April 2017 and later exchanged their vows in May 2018. They have two children.
Body measurements
The American news reporter is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and her body weight is 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.
Janai Norman is a well-accomplished journalist who has worked for the ABC News bulletin for almost a decade now. Additionally, she has managed to balance her career and being a mother and wife.
