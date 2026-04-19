The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released UTME results for 17 and 18 April 2026, totaling 1,264,940 results

JAMB explained that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates can check results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019

The Board spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the total released results now stand at 1,897,692 after the earlier release on 16 April

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results for the second and third days of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the results of candidates who sat the examination on Friday, 17 April and Saturday, 18 April 2026, have now been released.

JAMB releases fresh batch of 2026 UTME results

Benjamin said a total of 1,264,940 results from these two days are available for candidates to check/view.

He made this known via his X handle @FabianB58246501 on Sunday, April 19, 2026

According to JAMB, to view UTME results, candidates should send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the phone (SIM)number they used to register for the 2026 UTME.

The Board had earlier released 632,752 results of candidates who sat the examination on Thursday, 16 April 2026.

This brings the total number of results released so far to 1,897,692.

Source: Legit.ng