Mika Kleinschmidt’s biography: age, ethnicity, parents, education

Mika Kleinschmidt is a renowned real estate developer, reality TV personality, fitness enthusiast, and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She came to the spotlight when she and her spouse, Brian Kleinschmidt, were featured on HGTV's show 100 Day Dream Home. She is also known for her appearance on the television show Rock the Block.

The reality TV star in a car. Photo: @mikamakesmoves

Source: Instagram

Mika has managed to create a name and legacy for herself throughout her career. Have a look at her biography to find more information on how she became a sought-after personality.

Profile summary

Full name: Mika McGee Kleinschmidt

Mika McGee Kleinschmidt Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 30 March 1982

: 30 March 1982 Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)

40 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Tampa, Florida, United States

: Tampa, Florida, United States Current residence : Tampa, Florida, USA

: Tampa, Florida, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'5"

: 5'5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 128

: 128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in pounds : 36-25-38

: 36-25-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-63-96

: 91-63-96 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Thomas McGee

Thomas McGee Mother : Yolanda Pozzi

: Yolanda Pozzi Siblings : 1

: 1 High school: Riverview High School

Riverview High School College: The University of South Florida

The University of South Florida Relationship status : Married

: Married Husband: Brian Kleinschmidt

Brian Kleinschmidt Children: 1

1 Profession: Real estate developer, reality TV personality

Real estate developer, reality TV personality Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram: @mikamakesmoves

Mika Kleinschmidt's biography

Mika poses for a photo. Photo: @mikamakesmoves

Source: Instagram

Where was Mika Kleinschmidt born? She was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, USA. Mika Kleinschmidt's parents are Thomas McGee and Yolanda Pozzi. Her dad is a military officer. She has a sister named Kayla-Anne.

When she was young, her family had to move to different places because of her father's military career. Little is known about Mika Kleinschmidt's mom.

Mika Kleinschmidt's age

The reality TV star is 40 years old as of 2022. She was born on 30 March 1982, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Mika Kleinschmidt's ethnicity?

The real estate developer belongs to the African-American ethnicity.

What is Mika Kleinschmidt's nationality?

Mika holds an American nationality.

Mika Kleinschmidt's education

After completing her high school education at Riverview High School in Sarasota, she joined the University of South Florida to pursue mass communication and media studies. She graduated from the institution in 2007.

Career

Mika Kleinschmidt, alongside her husband Brian, runs a reality TV series called 100 Day Dream Home. The program airs on HGTV and features Mika and Brian, her husband and business partner. The show's main aim is to assist their clients in getting their personalized dream homes within a time frame of 100 days.

The two have separate duties; her role in the business is to handle the business aspect of the company while her husband is responsible for the actual development of the dream homes.

The couple also appeared in HGTV's mega-hit competition series Rock the Block season 2, which features popular HGTV stars. The Kleinschmidts were crowned the winners.

The American-born entrepreneur is also famous on Instagram, where she shares photos of herself, short videos and her daily lifestyle. Today, she has a following of 58k on her Instagram page.

What is Mika Kleinschmid's net worth?

According to the Thecinemaholic, she has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. This information, however, is not verified. She primarily earns her income from her carer as a real estate developer.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt's relationship

Kleinschmidt and her husband. Photo: @mikamakesmoves

Source: Instagram

Mika and Brian met in 1999 while in high school. However, their relationship did not become romantic until 2011. After dating for several years, the two got married on 10 October 2015.

The reality TV star and her husband have a daughter named Jade who is 13 years old as of now. Mika Kleinschmidt's daughter was born on 11 February 2009. At that time, Brian was in a committed relationship with Ericka Dunlap.

Mika Kleinschmidt is a famous real estate developer and reality TV personality from the United States. She is widely recognized for her appearance on HGTV's show 100 Day Dream Home.

