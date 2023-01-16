Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Mercy Eke has been called out on social media for lying about her age

According to a lot of people, female stars from the show like to lie about their ages for whatever reason

A Twitter user went through the trouble of finding out Mery's real age, 32, after she shared a photo of her voter's card online

Mercy Eke celebrated her 29th birthday in September 2022, with most people believing that was her real age.

The reality star recently shared a photo of her voter's card on social media, probably in a bid to motivate other people to get theirs.

Nigerians react as Mercy Eke's real age comes out online Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

A Twitter user with the aid of Mercy's Voter's Identification Number (VIN), found out her real age.

Apparently, the person logged into the entrepreneur's portal to reveal her information.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the revelation

topazluxeskincare:

"Lol we all know she's not 29."

denis_laphlam:

"Very common among Ladies,always celebrating 28/29 birthday every year"

glambysinachi:

"She looks good @ 32. She should be proud.Ain’t nothing wrong with aging especially if you’re aging “gracefully “."

openspeaker_1:

"But what's wrong in saying real age ??? I don’t get it , is she playing women World Cup?"

darelz_studio:

"Lol but Wetin concern this person?"

ehi_slessor:

"See ehn, most people hyped their age back in the days just to get their NIN done, it’s possible that she did same thing, if she says she’s 25 no wahala she looks it, let’s be minding our business abeg."

x3a_p:

"hot shot but wetin concern Una sef ! Leave my mercy ooo."

iamvictoria_bello:

"Sheybi una see say Olivia sef don claim 23 person wey look 50 fa"

BBN star Tacha takes to the streets, gives money to people with PVCs

Popular and controversial Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha Akide, trended online after a clip of her on the streets of Port-Harcourt giving money to people went viral.

In the viral video, the former BBNaija housemate was seen talking to people on the street of her home city, while encouraging them to vote in the forthcoming elections.

Tacha was also sighted giving money to anyone she met on the street who had a PVC, which she said is an encouragement stipend for them to vote their conscience.

Source: Legit.ng