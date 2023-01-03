Yoruba actor Yomi Gold has announced separation from his wife Meenah as he appealed to families and friends to understand

The actor who described his now ex-wife as a good person and great partner said she deserved someone better than him

Yomi went on to say he would keep working on himself, his announcement has sparked reactions from netizens

Popular Yoruba actor Yomi Gold is currently making headlines after he took to his social media timeline to announce the end of his second marriage with Meenah.

Yomi in a lengthy post said it was a joint decision while stressing that there was no longer love in their relationship.

Yemi Gold and second wife part ways. Credit: @yomigold

Source: Instagram

The actor who described himself as not being perfect said his now ex-wife deserves someone better than him.

He wrote:

“Me and meenah decided to go our separate ways.. I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies in relationship No one should force it ..I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive. Meenah is a good person.. she doesn’t deserve a man like me. She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me. I am not perfect.. I will work on myself and be a better person. This as to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision. Time will be good again.”

See his post below:

This is coming after Yomi had ended his 15 years of marriage with his first wife.

Netizens react as Yomi Gold announces end of 2nd marriage

See some of the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu:

"Yomi, this is so wrong, if you know Marriage is not your destiny, why waste the time of this good woman? You need to buy books on how to keep a successful marriage

the_belle_tiwa:

"Regardless of any negative news about marriages. Our own marriages will work and it’ll be full of happiness."

talktoyossy:

"Incredible. Love died in a year. People has turned to pick and discard. Hmmm."

ebby.jama:

"Are you still single and wish to get married some day? Please never you be in a hurry. Marriage is a tough journey. Is better to get married late than to get married early and divorce later."

excellent_pinna:

"Is like is divorce competition you people are doing now."

Source: Legit.ng