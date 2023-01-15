Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, recently got traditionally married to her beau, Sammy Riches

Shortly after videos and photos from the ceremony trended online, many fans stormed the actress’ husband’s page

A number of netizens dropped funny comments as they warned the actress’ husband to treat her well among other things

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkiru Sylvanus’ fans, recently reacted to her marriage to her beau, Sammy Riches, on social media.

Shortly after photos and videos from their traditional wedding ceremony made the rounds on social media, a number of netizens stormed the actress’ husband’s page.

Many Nigerians bombarded the young man’s comment section with words of advice and other funny comments.

Fans drop funny advice for Nkiru Sylvanus' husband as they bombard his page.

Some of them told him to treat the actress well, others prayed against home breakers, while others simply congratulated the couple on their union.

Online inlaws bombard Nkiru Sylvanus’ husband’s page with advice

Read some of the funny things Nigerians had to say to Nkiru Sylvanus’ husband after he married the actress:

msbenitta_:

"Congratulations!! I cover this union with blood of Jesus Christ but Our eyes on you, so take care of our ble ble if not you go collect wotowoto!!!"

iam_omalicha1:

"No Judy will come near this family Amen... Congratulations."

mma_beau:

"May Judy never see this family, Amen "

diana_nyeche:

"Una don come o. Online Inlaw’s, uncles & Anties una don reach here"

esthelarchibong:

"Congratulations sir. Pls take care of her ooo. You know say she sabi cry. We the online inlaws go dey watch you."

estella_dolu:

"Treat our ble ble well oh. Much ❤️ love. Congrats "

alordiah_comfort:

"Congratulations, but am curious why posting only yourself in your marriage picture and video?"

jeomaxzy:

"Power of Judy yoyoyo will not see your marriage to destroy in Jesus name amen "

New photos, videos, emerge from Nkiru Sylvanus' traditional wedding party

Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus’ traditional wedding ceremony has continued to take over social media.

Days after the occasion, more photos and videos from the event have started to make the rounds online and have drawn reactions from fans.

In one snap, the smiling bride who dazzled in her burgundy-coloured outfit was seen dancing and holding a bottle of wine as she searched for her husband in the crowd.

Source: Legit.ng