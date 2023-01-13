Singer Davido and his woman, Chioma, have taken an extra step in proving how much they love each other to themselves

The lovebirds were spotted in a viral video that captured the moment they both got tattoos of each other’s names on their fingers

The video has since sparked sweet reactions from social media users and admirers who have been rooting for the two

Celebrity lovebirds Davido and Chioma have made their 2023 debut on social media and many are more than excited to witness the show of love between them.

Just recently, a video showing the moment the two entertained a tattoo artist surfaced in the online community to the delight of many.

Davido and Chioma tattoo each other's names. Photo: @davido/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Davido and Chioma both decided to get a tattoo of each other’s names on fingers with their wedding rings.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Social media users react

sharon.chigozirim said:

"Hiaaannn! This love with money go reach me one day ."

dherah_ said:

"I miss David on the gram Instagram be so Boring without OBO."

baecassie3 said:

"The joy they are feeling right now shall be permanent in Jesus name amen, your joy and happiness will never fade."

d_i_d_i_.daniels said:

"Omg they really said “that ring finger is only for both of us” Awww."

seerahlove said:

"May this love last forever."

drpenking said:

"This is cute but I hope it lasts. Marriage is more than youthful awwwns. Will it stand the rest of time?"

iamitohan_p said:

"Aww this is so beautiful ❤️ God be with you guys ❤️ abeg shey na only me see the Flo app Chioma dey check congratulations in advance ❤️."

sandraiheuwa said:

"God bless their union."

Source: Legit.ng