Bridget Lancaster’s bio: age, birthday, net worth, is she married?

Bridget Lancaster is a professional chef, executive editor and television personality who may be well-recognised by those who enjoy cooking shows. She is widely known for co-hosting the TV cooking show America's Test Kitchen. She is also known for appearing in various cooking shows such as Cook's Country, Home & Family and Nova Science Now.

Chef Bridget Lancaster in the kitchen wearing a red apron. Photo: @BridgetLancasterATK on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bridget Lancaster developed her passion for cooking at a tender age. She was inspired by her mother and grandmother, who were great cooks. Bridget is also an author; she wrote The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook.

Profile summary

Full name Bridget Lancaster Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1968 Age 54 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Cross Lanes, West Virginia, USA Current residence Marblehead, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Jim Mother Linda Sapp Lancaster Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Stephen Children Linda Sapp Lancaster High School Nitro High School University Ohio State University Profession Chef, executive editor, author, TV personality Net worth $2 million Twitter @realblancaster

Bridget Lancaster's bio

The professional chef was born in Crosslanes, West Virginia, United States, where she was raised alongside her sister. Bridget is the daughter of Jim and Linda Sapp Lancaster. She completed her secondary education at Nitro High School and later joined Ohio State University.

How old is Bridget Lancaster from America's Test Kitchen?

Bridget and her co-host posing for a photo, looking happy. Photo: @bridgetlancaste on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bridget Lancaster's age is 54 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 30 November 1968. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

After graduating, from Ohio State University, the reality TV star worked as a pastry chef at restaurant kitchens in the South and Northeast of West Virginia. She later moved to Boston, Massachusetts, and worked as a pastry chef and kitchen supplies saleswoman.

While still working in Boston, a co-worker advised her to apply for a magazine contest which she agreed. It was in 1998 when Lancaster was among the three test cooks at the chef Christopher Kimball's magazine, Cook's Illustrated. She was also one of the launch team for Cook's Country magazine.

Her fame skyrocketed in 2017 when she became a co-host of the famous cooking TV show America's Test Kitchen. Bridget and Julia Collin Davison began hosting the show in its 17th season. According to her Facebook profile, she is also the executive food editor for new media, TV and radio at America's Test Kitchen.

Bridget has made appearances in several other cooking and family TV shows such as Nova Science Now, Home & Family and Ask This Old House. She is also an author. Together with her co-host Julia, they have written a cookbook called Cooking at Home With Bridget and Julia, sharing their 150 award-winning recipes.

The American chef also offers culinary classes and live shows of cooking demonstrations. She is the lead instructor for America's Test Kitchen School. She is also the host of a podcast called Proof Podcast.

What is Bridget Lancaster's net worth?

The American-based chef has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her career as a chef and TV personality.

Who is Bridget Lancaster's husband?

Bridget Lancaster in a black outfit with a label of America's Test Kitchen and the other in a red cooking apron. Photo: @BridgetLancasterATK on Facebook. (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The professional chef is the wife of Stephen Lancaster. Stephen is also a chef working at Hawthorne by the Sea in Swampscott. She and her husband share two sons named Tom, born in 2002, and James, born in 2008. The family of four currently resides in Marblehead, Massachusetts, USA.

Fast facts about Bridget Lancaster

When is Bridget Lancaster's date of birth? She was born on 30 November 1968. She is 54 years old as of August 2023. Where is Bridget Lancaster from America's Test Kitchen from? She hails from Crosslanes, West Virginia, United States. What does Bridget Lancaster do for a living? She is a professional chef, executive food editor and TV personality. Is Bridget Lancaster married? Yes, she is married to the American chef Stephen Lancaster. What is Bridget Lancaster's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $2 million. Where does Bridget Lancaster live? She currently resides in Marblehead, Massachusetts, United States.

Bridget Lancaster is a professional chef, executive editor and reality television personality. She is popularly known as the co-host of the cooking TV show America's Test Kitchen. She is a wife and a mother of two children.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ahmed Musa's new wife, Mariam. Ahmed is a professional football player who is a forward or winger for the Turkish Süper Lig club Sivasspor. Mariam is Ahmed's third wife.

Mariam was born Maryam Adamu Jajere in Yobe State, Nigeria. She and Ahmed tied the knot on 10 July 2021 in a private wedding ceremony. Her husband is a father of four children.

Source: Legit.ng