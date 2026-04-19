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BBN’s Angel Smith’s Mother Breaks Silence, Blows Hot as She Addresses Daughter’s Feud: “Buy Shame”
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BBN’s Angel Smith’s Mother Breaks Silence, Blows Hot as She Addresses Daughter’s Feud: “Buy Shame”

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • Angel Smith’s mother has reacted to the messy fight her daughter and Tumi are embroiled in after their failed relationship
  • The reality star and Tumi have been at each other’s throats as videos and chats about their feud surfaced online
  • She was dragged mercilessly online over the things she said about Tumi and her daughter

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Titilayo Brownsugar, Angel Smith’s mother, has reacted to the ongoing feud her daughter and estranged lover are battling.

The couple fell apart just hours after their lavish wedding abroad, as they began exposing chats and details of what allegedly happened in their relationship and marriage.

Angel Smith's mother reacts to her messy fight with estranged wife, Tumi
Reactions as BBN’s Angel Smith’s mother breaks silence, addresses daughter’s feud. Photo credit@titilalabrownsugar/@theangeljbsmith
Source: Instagram

After the split, Tumi listed all she had given Angel and also vowed to recover the debt she claimed was owed.

She reportedly called the police on her while Angel went luxury shopping, and Tumi was later seen in a fresh video having fun with a mystery lady.

Read also

Video of Tumi at club fonding lady surfaces amid messy fallout with Angel Smith, elicits reactions

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Angel Smith's mother reacts to feud

Reacting in a voice note circulating online, Angel Smith’s mother explained how the debt came about.

According to her, Tumi sold her car while in Nigeria and asked Angel to keep the money with her banker.

Angel Smith’s mother shared more about the situation, claiming that Nigerians on X had gone “mad” over the case and had been calling her shameless over her daughter’s marital issues.

Angel Smith's mother react to her messy fight with estranged wife, Tumi
BBN’s Angel Smith’s fans defend her amid ongoing feud. Photo credit@theangejbsmith
Source: Instagram

Angel Smith's mother shares more about daughter

The elderly woman also added that Tumi is 36 and ten years older than her daughter, while describing her as a miserable person for making her daughter go through all the pain.

Titilayo promised not to sit back and watch any longer, as she vowed to defend her daughter against Tumi’s onslaught.

Fans, however, were not impressed with the audio recording. They dragged her online and blamed her for what her daughter had been through.

Read also

Angel Smith’s wife shows up with police to recover $40 amid luxury shopping: “She met her match”

Some also reminded her that she had previously hyped the relationship and questioned what had changed.

Here is the Instagram audiobook below:

Reactions as Angel Smith's mum defends her

Fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the mother and daughter. Here are comments below

@josephcharlesdeadroit commented:

"You all should leave Angel and Regina’s mum alone ,they are mothers. Do you guys expect that they throw their daughters away just because they don’t tend to behave in a way society tags normal? They love their children regardless… How many mothers can truly stand with their children even when the society is against?"

@_oyinlola_______ shared:

"You indulged her ! You didn’t remember when you were commenting my “ship” ?"

@teslalyon stated:

"Buy shame of 3,000 I’ll pay. Na 3k shame I can afford."

@raynafashionhub wrote:

"I have a question. Did she suddenly know that Tumi is 36 years old?"

@esther_john111 said:

"So madam u gave ur full support of that marriage ? Okay next."

Read also

BBN’s Angel Smith Goes Luxury Shopping After Ex-Wife Claims She Has No Return Ticket Money

@christycollectionsng reacted:

"To do transfer the hard angel?she clearly doesn’t want to give her the money."

Angel Smith and lover share a prewedding shoot

Legit.ng also previously reported that Angel Smith shared the prewedding pictures and videos she took with her lover.

The former housemate flaunted her white wedding invite days earlier, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures Angel shared sparked even more hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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