Brazilian international Gabriel Magalhaes escaped being red-carded following his shuffling with Erling Haaland

Manchester City secured a vital 2-1 win against Arsenal to close the gap to three points on the log

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has shared his thoughts on Magalhaes during the clash

The Premier League has issued a strong statement after Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes controversially escaped a straight red card for a headbutt on Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

The challenge came towards the closing minutes of the heated clash between the Citizens and the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19.

Referee Anthony Taylor chose not to issue a red card to the Brazilian, instead booking both Gabriel Magalhães and Erling Haaland, despite the incident being reviewed by VAR official John Brooks.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes nods Manchester City forward Erling Haaland during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. Photo by: Darren Staples / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

PL issues statement on Gabriel incident

The Premier League has openly clarified the decision of referee Anthony Taylor, agreeing with his position.

In a tweet on X, PL explained that Magalhaes' conduct was not excessively violent. The tweet read:

"The referee's call of no red card was checked and confirmed by VAR - with the action from Gabriel deemed not to be excessively aggressive or violent."

Meanwhile, fans also reacted to the referee’s decision and Erling Haaland’s role in the match. Read them below:

@GadAsiimwe said:

"If it was Casemiro or Maguire, it would have been a direct red card."

@ChikwasX wrote:

"Decisions like this remind us how much interpretation matters in big matches and why every angle gets analyzed.

"Haaland vs Gabriel always brings intensity and this moment just added another chapter to their growing rivalry."

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes escapes a straight red card after nodding Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Former PL referee Clattenburg reacts

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg said the Brazilian was lucky not to have been shown a red card in the match between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Speaking with Arsenal Insider, the former FIFA referee explained that Magalhaes made a clear movement with his head after their initial clash. He said:

“Gabriel is very fortunate not to receive a red card for violent conduct for an attempted head bu*t on Erling Haaland.

“When both players put their heads together, I would expect two yellow cards for adopting an aggressive attitude.

“But when Gabriel makes a clear movement of his head again, then a red card should have been shown even if contact was not made.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland also explained how he prevented Gabriel Magalhaes from receiving a red card. He wrote:

“If I fell on the floor, which I will not do unless someone really attacks me, I think maybe it would be a red card, I'm not sure.

“I will not fall on the floor as easy like this. Yellow card, for me I don't know why. He comes up to my face!”.

City are three points behind the Gunners, but have a game in hand, which is at Burnley on Wednesday, April 22, per talkSPORT.

I will shake Arteta - Guardiola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will shake Mikel Arteta’s hand if Arsenal defeat his side on Sunday.

The former Barcelona coach jokingly added that he would hope the Gunners go on to lose their next five matches.

Source: Legit.ng