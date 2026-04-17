A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has officially granted Blord bail, ending his 15-day stint in one of Nigeria's most famous prison facilities

While the businessman was released on self-recognition, the court has mandated the immediate surrender of his international passport to the judicial authorities

Omoyele Sowore broke the news to the public, providing the first official confirmation of the businessman's impending release from custody

Embattled businessman BLORD has been granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, April 17, bringing temporary relief to his ongoing legal battle.

The development was confirmed by activist Omoyele Sowore in a post shared on his social media handle shortly after the court’s decision.

Blord had been in custody at Kuje prison for about 15 days following his arraignment on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media critic VDM.

Blord is free after spending 15 days in prison. Photos: Blord.

Source: Instagram

According to Sowore, the court granted the businessman bail on self-recognition, meaning he was released based on his personal assurance to appear for trial proceedings.

However, the court also imposed additional conditions as part of the bail arrangement.

Blord was ordered to submit his international passport to the court, a move aimed at restricting his ability to travel while the case is ongoing.

Confirming the development, Sowore wrote:

“Bail has been granted to Linus Williams, popularly known as @mrblordofficial BLORD, on self-recognizance. The court, however, ordered that he deposit his international passport as part of the bail conditions.”

Read Sowore's post below:

Despite the bail approval, Blord’s legal troubles are far from over.

He is still facing multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of VDM’s image in connection with online content disputes.

Blord’s release comes after spending nearly two weeks in Kuje prison, where earlier reports raised concerns about his health condition during detention.

His court appearance prior to the bail ruling had already drawn public interest, with supporters and critics closely following each development in the case.

Reactions trail Blord's bail:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@officialdr_ay stated:

"Weldone chief. This time we don’t care who’s on the ballot I’ll vote for you again and again"

@idahosa_jr wrote:

"Even if it’s drivers license they want Abeg make una take free the man to go back home to his family; people get heart abeg"

@akachizzy54 noted:

"Team B Lord and Sowore make una help me like this comment. Omo I am so happy. Say no to oppressors"

The court mandates the immediate surrender of Blord's international passport to the judicial authorities. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng also reported that VDM mentioned the condition under which he was willing to forgive Blord and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

During a conversation with human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, the critic hinted that he was ready to forgive the businessman and withdraw the case immediately.

To forgive Blord, VeryDarkMan said the mediator must go online and openly express support for the ruling party and the President.

Source: Legit.ng