For many Nigerian celebrities, the year 2022 is one they wouldn't forget in a hurry, as it marks the birth of their bundles of joy

Several Nigerian celebrities were beyond excitement following the arrival of their babies, as some went as far as throwing big celebration parties

Ruth Kadiri welcomed a second child in 2022, controversial singer Portable Zazu also joined the list of celebrities who became parents in 2022

The year 2022 came with some sweet memories for some Nigerian celebrities, especially those who added new babies to their families.

It was a bigger deal for some of these Nigerian celebrities as they became first-time parents in 2022.

Williams Uchemba welcomes baby girl with his wife Oscar Brunella

In this article Legit.ng list Nigerian celebrities who became parents in 2022.

1. Ruth Kadiri

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika, on July 20, 2022.

An excited Kadiri couldn't keep the good news to herself as she took to her social media timeline to share a beautiful photo shortly after welcoming her daughter at the hospital. The actress also shared dreamy maternity shoot photos taken before the baby's arrived.

2. Portable Zazu

Since making it to the limelight in 2021 with his hit song Zazu featuring YBNL boss Olamide and dancer Poco Lee, Portable has remained in the spotlight against many odds and has done quite well for himself.

In June 20222, the controversial singer welcome a baby boy with his partner Ewatomi and was too excited with the news that he took to his social media timeline to announce it to his fans.

The singer also shared a video and photos of the newborn and also showered him with beautiful words.

3. Korra Obidi

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi and her Oyinbo lover Justin Dean welcome a second child, a baby girl in their home via water birth in March 2022.

It was an exciting one as Korra's husband went live on Facebook to record the emotional moment.

However, a few days after the birth of their daughter Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean took to social media to announce that they were getting divorced and it took many by surprise with some netizens dragging him for days.

4. William Uchemba

Nollywood comic actor William Uchemba became a first-time father in 2022 as he welcomed a baby girl with his wife

William announced the good news on his Instagram page as he shared a short video that documents the pregnancy journey.

As proof of how excited he was Williams created a new Instagram account for the newborn called her name Chikamara Isabella Uchembah.

Some days later William presented his wife Brunella Oscar a new Mercedes Benz for the stress she went through during pregnancy.

5. Regina Daniels

It was a special one for actress Regina Daniels as she welcomed a second child in Amman Jordan on her first son Munir’s birthday, June 29.

The actress' billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko shared the news of their second son’s arrival in an Instagram post.

As a confirmation, Regina also took to her Instagram page to share a baby bump photo with her fans.

6. Omashola

The year 2022 started on a good note for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem reality star Omashola Oburoh as he became a first-time parent.

The reality star took to his social media timeline to share his excitement in a lovely video as he was spotted opening a drink and popping it with great joy.

7. Woli Arole

Like Omashola, comedian Woli Arole started 2022 on a good note as he and his wife Yemi welcomed their first child, a baby boy together.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian, who became a first-time father shared the good news with his fans as he posted a photo of their newborn.

8. Seyi Shay

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay became a first-time mother in April as she welcome a baby girl.

Seyi Shay took to her official Instagram page to share a series of baby bump photos of herself as she announced the news.

Days before her daughter's birth, Seyi had organised a gender party which came with some fun moments with her friends.

9. Sina Rambo

Nigerian music star Davido's cousin, Sina Adeleke, better known as Sina Rambo welcomed a baby girl Adeola Yohanna Adeleke with his wife, Lola Adeleke in May.

Sina Rambo, who became a first-time father was so excited that he took to his Instagram page to share a lovely photo of him carrying his baby girl while announcing the good news with his fans and followers.

10. Kie Kie

Popular Nigerian skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori better known as Kie Kie became a first-time mother after she welcome her baby girl in December.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Kie Kie announced the news of her childbirth to her many fans with a unique video that left many gushing.

11. Nosa Rex

Nollywood actor Nosa Rex and his wife welcomed a baby boy in April.

Taking to his Instagram page, Nosa shared a series of photos of himself with his heavily pregnant wife in lovely baby bump snaps and he expressed his gratitude to God.

12. AY Comedian

It was a big celebration for Veteran Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun popularly known as AY Comedian and his wife, Mabel Makun as they welcomed a new baby girl Ayomide to their family in January after 13 years of waiting following the birth of their first child.

In a post, AY expressed gratitude to everyone that remembered his family in prayers while they were looking up to God for another child and declared that God's time is the best.

13. Bidemi Kosoko

Nollywood actress and daughter to veteran actor Jide Kosoko added a new addition to her family in May.

Jide Kosoko and Bidemi's sister Shola made the announcement on Instagram by sharing photos of the newborn baby and new mother.

14. Josh2Funny

Popular skit maker Josh2funny and his wife, Bina Alfred became first-time parents in May when they welcomed their baby boy.

Josh2Funny took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his followers as he posted a photo that didn't reveal the face of the newborn baby.

15. Lasisi Elenu

Popular comedian and skit maker Lasisi Elenu became a first-time father in October when he announced the arrival of his baby girl with an emotional video.

Lasisi took to his Twitter handle to document how his wife, Nonso Adika, became a shadow of herself and his jokes were no longer funny to her because of pregnancy.

He also shared how he held Nonso's hand till the last minute she gave birth to their daughter, Rain Olanma Oluwafemi Afolabi.

