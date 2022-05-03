Actress Bidemi Kosoko one of the daughters of veteran actor, Jide Kosoko has welcomed a baby girl with her husband.

The proud grandfather and Bidemi's sister, Shola made shared the good news on Instagram as they revealed that the mother and baby are doing fine.

Jide thanked God and prayed that the mother will never witness any after birth sickness, Nigerians have joined the family in celebrating the new arrival

Actress, Bidemi Kosoko is the latest celebrity mother and her family members are over excited about the new addition.

Bidemi's father, Jide Kosoko and sister Shola made their announcement on Instagram by sharing photos of the newborn baby and new mother.

Bidemi Kosoko welcomes baby girl. Credit: @princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Jide expressed how excited he is to add to his grandchildren as he revealed that the mother and baby are doing fine:

"A big congratulations to the Kosoko and Bankole Family, as Abidek gave birth to baby girl this morning, an addition to my grand children. Join me in thanking God and prayer for mother never to witness after birth sickness. Thank you my people."

Shola on the other hand shared the same photo with a different caption also expressing her joy.

Nigerians congratulate the family

Social media users have trooped to Jike and Shola Kosoko's page to congratulate their family on the latest addition.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Realyemisolade:

"GRANDPA of all Grandpas.... a HUGE congratulations and a delightful addition to your TREE Sir. BIDEMI and BRAND NEW BABY GIRL are fine and NO POST - NATAL COMPLICATIONS would occur in the mighty name of GOD. AMEN!"

Signedtheblackswan:

"Sooo beautiful Congratulations to both families, mother and father and God bless the new addition abundantly."

Farlifted_enterprise:

"Congratulations sisterly, God bless the child."

Abitot_fashion:

"Congratulations to my darling sis,ore pls send me Bidemi number let me call her."

