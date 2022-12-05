A newlywed bride broke down in tears on the road as her husband denounced their union in the presence of everyone

While on their way back from church, her husband surprisingly made a u-turn and cancelled the marriage

Despite efforts by the bride and some other eyewitnesses to change the groom's mind, he refused to retrace his steps

A Nigerian groom shocked everyone after dumping his beautiful bride on their wedding day.

In a viral video, the angry husband was heard denouncing his marriage, stating that he cannot go home with her.

Man dumps bride on wedding day Photo Credit: @chidi_obasi/TikTok

Source: UGC

Reacting to this, the bride broke down in tears and chased after him, but the young man remained adamant.

Eyewitnesses also did their best to proffer a solution to the problem, but nothing worked since the young man had already hardened his mind. He however did not reveal what caused his decision.

Social media reactions

Patrick Solomon said:

"At least u guys didn't disappoint ur guest that came from far and near.. provided, rice and drinks went round! U are free to do whatsoever after the wedding!"

Geroge O. Commented:

"Them force am marry her neh?. Abi village people don put hand? Everybody just dey see shege for this Nigeria and people still wan vote Tinibu."

Mohammed Umar stated:

"Pls allow your guest to eat the rice and chicken in peace before you guys seperate. You can seperate at home bikonu. What goes around."

Isi Olie reacted:

"Aunty enter bike go he house. No need to cry."

Aliyu Malik stated:

"He must ave discovered about her Past Body Counts. Nice one."

Dalton Brown added:

"This is serious,I was wishing it was a skit!"

Esumo Florence added:

"Una don turn marriage into something wey I no know. This is not the best way to punish someone."

Watch the video below:

Bride dumped on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brightly dressed groom in a sparkling and dazzling wedding gown was left with egg on face after a groom she had dated for 10 years failed to show up for the big event.

Not even sweet words of assurance inscribed on their clothes during their courtship materialised when the wedding day came. Sasha Aristide, 29, had spent three years planning for the wedding with the lover of her life unaware of the impending humiliating experience that would hit her on the D-Day, UK Mirror reports.

The lady who is a nurse said she met Kevin Hyppolite, office manager, 10 years ago and fell in love with him, all was rosy and fancy.

Source: Legit.ng