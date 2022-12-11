The year 2022 has been an eventful one for many reasons especially over the antics of some celebrities

A number of Nigerian stars made the news for controversial reasons in 2022 and some of trended on more than one occasion

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the most controversial Nigerian celebrities in 2022

A number of Nigerian celebrities made the news for a series of controversial reasons with some of their names popping up on more than one occasion.

The year 2022 was one filled with a number of trending topics from celebrities who made headlines over controversial issues.

Some of them became known for mostly negative reasons and they gave some fans a field day as they tried to catch up with their antics.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the top most controversial Nigerian celebrities in the year 2022.

1. Portable:

This controversial Nigerian musician came into the celebrity scene after YBNL boss, Olamide, featured him on a song. Since then, the Zazu Zeh crooner has managed to remain in the spotlight even a year later despite his rise to fame being what many people expected to be short lived. Since Portable’s rise in popularity, he has made headlines for many controversial reasons including falling out with many of his benefactors, one of whom is a promoter called Sammy Larry. Portable had claimed that he and Sammy Larry started the dreaded One-Million Boys cult group before he later apologised for his statement.

2. Yul Edochie:

This popular actor went from being one of the most loved to the most controversial after he took a second wife, Judy Austin. A number of people bashed Yul over his decision especially after it was noted that his first wife and mother of four of his kids, May, had been with him for years before his rise to fame. Yul’s presidential ambition also seemed to tank after he became a polygamist.

3. Judy Austin:

This Nollywood actress became a known name in social scenes after it was revealed that she was Yul Edochie’s second wife and that they had a son together. The movie star’s social media page started to buzz with hate comments from many people displeased with their union. Judy however did not seem to mind and has continued to openly flaunt her marriage to Yul on her page.

4. Nkechi Blessing Sunday:

This Nollywood actress trended for the most part of 2022 for controversial reasons especially after she broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan. Their breakup was a very messy one with both parties calling each other unprintable names on social media. Apart from her messy love life, Nkechi also trended after videos made the rounds of her twerking in front of the Ooni of Ife’s face after she visited Ile Ife for an event.

5.Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi:

One Nigerian monarch who seemed to trend the most in 2022. The Yoruba king’s love life kept him in the news after his marriage with his queen at the time, Olori Naomi Silekunola, ended. Not long after, the king started to marry more women in quick succession and it was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. One of his new queens, Olori Tobi Phillips, even took to social media to thank the king for making her dream of getting Timi Dakolo to perform at her wedding come true.

6. Kemi Olunloyo:

This is one Nigerian socialite who is no stranger to controversy. 2022 was no different for her as she got embroiled in controversial topics by taking the unpopular stance. Other socialites such as Just Adetoun, Ada Ameh, had also threatened to beat her up. Despite that, it came as a shock to many when Olunloyo went online to gloat about Ada Ameh’s death considering that she had been threatened by her.

7. Bobrisky:

This popular Nigerian crossdresser is also one person who has remained on the controversial celebrity list for years. In 2022, his beef with his colleague, James Brown was revived but they eventually seemed to settle things. Bob also trended over his spat with social media influencer, Papaya Ex. After Papaya unveiled her new mansion, Bob seemed to think she was copying him and called her out online. He also threatened to beat her up whenever he met her in a public place. Shortly after Bob’s statement, he and Papaya met at a party and the crossdresser did not carry out his beating threats.

8. James Brown:

This Nigerian crossdresser made headlines after a tape of him with a woman ‘leaked’ online. The tape however stirred mixed reactions as netizens claimed that it was all planned and not that James was caught unaware. Also, James was involved in Bobrisky and Papaya Ex’s fight at a party where they got close to getting physical.

9. Blessing CEO:

This Nigerian relationship expert is one celebrity who also seems not to be afraid of being controversial going by the trending topics she decides to speak on. She recently interfered in the trending news of a Lagos couple, Bimbo and IVD. According to Blessing CEO, Bimbo was the one physically abusive to IVD.

10. Wizkid:

This top Nigerian singer is known for his social media silence and many of his fans had made it his selling point. However, Wizkid seemed to go against his usual style after he started posting questionable things on social media especially on his relationship and his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry. The singer recently posted about being single for a long time and how he needs to get one or two. This came just a few weeks after his longtime partner, Jada, gave birth to their second child. Jada also went online to share cryptic posts that left fans feeling like all was not well with their marriage. Wizkid also made headlines when he claimed to be everybody’s daddy and noted that he should even hold classes to teach people to be like him. Finally, the music star’s biggest controversial moment in 2022 was when he mentioned in an interview that rap is dead. A number of Nigerian rappers took offense to this and reacted online. Wizkid also did not relent and he called them dumb and broke.

These are only some of the controversial Nigerian celebrities who made headlines in 2022 after they were involved in one drama or the other.

