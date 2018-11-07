150+ sweet names to call your husband: Romantic and funny nicknames

What are some sweet husband names that you could use? If you are tired of typical and somewhat common names like bae, baby, honey, darling, or sweetie, then get inspiration from our list of sweet names to call your husband.

Check out these lists of names to call your husband.

Sweet names to call your husband

What is the best name to call your husband? Consider a romantic name from the list below if your husband is very emotional, never hides his feelings, and freely communicates his affection.

Moonpie

Rockstar

Momo

Amingo

Prince

Emperor

King

Prince Charming

Marshmallow

Sweet-tooth

Hot Chocolate

Mi Amor

Amore Mio

Bumblebee

Sugar

Giggles

Smiley

Romeo

Hottie

Funny and romantic names for husband

Here are some names that sound funny but romantic. You can pick one that you believe is a good match for him.

Captain Underpants

Gumdrop

Bubbles

Bingo

Baloo

Bromancer

Bubba

Cookie

Scooby

Yoda

Midas

Mickey

Wookie

Nemo

Woby

Cute Pants

Cuddle Cakes

Sir Crankster

Snoring Lion

Speedy Joe

Duck (a cute name for a strong man who loves his Duckling)

Giggles

My Encyclopedia

My Hoover

Genie

Heart Breaker (but not of your heart)

Lamb

Mr. Perfect

Macho Man

Buddha

Goofy

Mr. Right

Bambi

Gizmo

Mr. Bean

Chubs

Movie Buff

Boss Man

Cute names for your husband

There are many variants connected with 'bears'. If you love bears, you should give him one of these:

Honey Bear

Gummy Bear

Golden Bear

Baby Bear

Boo Bear

Boogie Bear

Care Bear

Cuddle Bear

Love Bear

Papa Bear

Pooh Bear

Pookie Bear

Funny Bear

Snuggle Bear

Snuka Bear

Sugar Bear

Teddy Bear

Wuggle Bear

Panda Bear

Yummy Bear

Sweet names for husband

If you love fruits, here are some fruity and sweet names for your hubby.

Apple

Fruit Cakes

Fruity pulp

Passion Fruit

Peach

Pudding (also delicious)

Sherry Pie

Waffles

Muffin

Oreo

Pancake

Sugar Lips

Sweet Pea

Sweet Tart

Choco

Chocolate Drop

Sweet Potatoe

Romantic astronomical names

If you are fond of astronomy, we also have starry romantic names for him:

Sparkly Star

Starboy

Starshine

Starfish

Superstar

Twinkle star

Cute husband names

To indicate that your husband is yours and you already have his heart, you can call him these cute names.

My Lion

My King

My Knight

My Everything

My World

My Defender

My All

My Hero

My Dear Boy

My Drug

My Love

My Angel

My Beloved

My Only One

My Buttercup

My True Love

My Valentine

My Heart

My Sunshine

My Sweet Prince

My Sweet Boy

My Champion

Key to My Heart

My Lovely

Beautiful names to call your significant other

If you are in love with his eyes, take one of the proposed romantic names like:

Brown eyes

Brown Sugar

Blue eyes

Nightlight

Omega

Cupid

Cutiehead

Luckie Charm

Lovie

Love Angel

Snowflake

Tarzan

Wonder Boy

Casanova

Zorro

Pet names for husband

Here are some of the best pet nicknames for husbands.

Sweet Kitten

Foxy

Panda

Pancakes

Pookie

Bunny

Bad Kitty

Big Kitty

Chocolate Bunny

Cuddle Bunny or just Cuddie

Cuddlie

Cowboy

Dim Dum Bell

Goofy

Goldfish

Hon Bun

Honey Bee

Hubby Wubby

Little Monkey

Little Chunky

Lollipie

Lumlums

Luvs

Lovie

Mr Turtle

There are various names to call your husband you can consider using. It is only up to you to decide what to call him. Which of the options above is your personal favourite?

