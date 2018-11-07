150+ sweet names to call your husband: Romantic and funny nicknames
What are some sweet husband names that you could use? If you are tired of typical and somewhat common names like bae, baby, honey, darling, or sweetie, then get inspiration from our list of sweet names to call your husband.
Check out these lists of names to call your husband.
Sweet names to call your husband
What is the best name to call your husband? Consider a romantic name from the list below if your husband is very emotional, never hides his feelings, and freely communicates his affection.
- Moonpie
- Rockstar
- Momo
- Amingo
- Prince
- Emperor
- King
- Prince Charming
- Marshmallow
- Sweet-tooth
- Hot Chocolate
- Mi Amor
- Amore Mio
- Bumblebee
- Sugar
- Giggles
- Smiley
- Romeo
- Hottie
Funny and romantic names for husband
Here are some names that sound funny but romantic. You can pick one that you believe is a good match for him.
- Captain Underpants
- Gumdrop
- Bubbles
- Bingo
- Baloo
- Bromancer
- Bubba
- Cookie
- Scooby
- Yoda
- Midas
- Mickey
- Wookie
- Nemo
- Woby
- Cute Pants
- Cuddle Cakes
- Sir Crankster
- Snoring Lion
- Speedy Joe
- Duck (a cute name for a strong man who loves his Duckling)
- Giggles
- My Encyclopedia
- My Hoover
- Genie
- Heart Breaker (but not of your heart)
- Lamb
- Mr. Perfect
- Macho Man
- Buddha
- Goofy
- Mr. Right
- Bambi
- Gizmo
- Mr. Bean
- Chubs
- Movie Buff
- Boss Man
Cute names for your husband
There are many variants connected with 'bears'. If you love bears, you should give him one of these:
- Honey Bear
- Gummy Bear
- Golden Bear
- Baby Bear
- Boo Bear
- Boogie Bear
- Care Bear
- Cuddle Bear
- Love Bear
- Papa Bear
- Pooh Bear
- Pookie Bear
- Funny Bear
- Snuggle Bear
- Snuka Bear
- Sugar Bear
- Teddy Bear
- Wuggle Bear
- Panda Bear
- Yummy Bear
Sweet names for husband
If you love fruits, here are some fruity and sweet names for your hubby.
- Apple
- Fruit Cakes
- Fruity pulp
- Passion Fruit
- Peach
- Pudding (also delicious)
- Sherry Pie
- Waffles
- Muffin
- Oreo
- Pancake
- Sugar Lips
- Sweet Pea
- Sweet Tart
- Choco
- Chocolate Drop
- Sweet Potatoe
Romantic astronomical names
If you are fond of astronomy, we also have starry romantic names for him:
- Sparkly Star
- Starboy
- Starshine
- Starfish
- Superstar
- Twinkle star
Cute husband names
To indicate that your husband is yours and you already have his heart, you can call him these cute names.
- My Lion
- My King
- My Knight
- My Everything
- My World
- My Defender
- My All
- My Hero
- My Dear Boy
- My Drug
- My Love
- My Angel
- My Beloved
- My Only One
- My Buttercup
- My True Love
- My Valentine
- My Heart
- My Sunshine
- My Sweet Prince
- My Sweet Boy
- My Champion
- Key to My Heart
- My Lovely
Beautiful names to call your significant other
If you are in love with his eyes, take one of the proposed romantic names like:
- Brown eyes
- Brown Sugar
- Blue eyes
- Nightlight
- Omega
- Cupid
- Cutiehead
- Luckie Charm
- Lovie
- Love Angel
- Snowflake
- Tarzan
- Wonder Boy
- Casanova
- Zorro
Pet names for husband
Here are some of the best pet nicknames for husbands.
- Sweet Kitten
- Foxy
- Panda
- Pancakes
- Pookie
- Bunny
- Bad Kitty
- Big Kitty
- Chocolate Bunny
- Cuddle Bunny or just Cuddie
- Cuddlie
- Cowboy
- Dim Dum Bell
- Goofy
- Goldfish
- Hon Bun
- Honey Bee
- Hubby Wubby
- Little Monkey
- Little Chunky
- Lollipie
- Lumlums
- Luvs
- Lovie
- Mr Turtle
There are various names to call your husband you can consider using. It is only up to you to decide what to call him. Which of the options above is your personal favourite?
READ ALSO: 100+ cool nicknames for boys and girls that are likely to stick
Legit.ng recently published an article on cool nicknames for boys and girls. There are some techniques that can be used to select cool nicknames that are appropriate for each individual.
Good nicknames can boost one's status and popularity, while bad ones can leave a wrong impression on people who are not acquainted with each other. Therefore, it is necessary to take precautions while choosing a nickname.
Source: Legit