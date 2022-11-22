Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba and his wife Brunella Oscar are marking their 2nd wedding anniversary, and it is a big deal for them

Uchemba, who shared a fun video, also expressed his love for his wife as he said it had been two years of waking up to see her beautiful face

Popular celebrities, as well as the actor’s fans and followers, have since taken to his comment section to congratulate him

Popular Nigerian comic actor Williams Uchemba has taken to social media to celebrate his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Brunella Oscar.

Uchemba took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, adding that it has been two years of waking up to his beautiful woman and 7 years of friendship.

Williams Uchemba shares loved-up moments with his wife. Credit: @williamsuchemba

“Happy Anniversary to us. Two years of waking up to your beautiful face .”

The actor also shared a video showing fun moments of him and his wife.

“7 years of friendship 2 years of husband and wife. Happy Wedding Anniversary babe❤️.”

Fans celebrate Williams Uchemba and his wife

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ida.wakudumo:

"... It's the realesing of gas for me. Her face was sending me ."

tegan_cosmetics_:

"I have watch this more than 50time your wife is so beautiful to behold."

aycomedian:

"Happy anniversary fam. Many more years of bliss."

therealsinach:

"❤️❤️ congratulations to you both."

lilyguzell:

"Two years kwa ... still feels like yesterday."

amarachy___:

"Ahhhh two years. No be last week una marrry. Happy anniversary."

kelly_premium:

"E don reach two years now now?? no be yexterday here we dey do awwwwn awwn Chaii congratulations ooooooo."

estherreality_:

"Williams wife fine like 1 million people.. Happy anniversary ❤️❤️."

Fans demand William Uchemba shows them his daughter's face

Williams Uchemba, during his birthday celebration, flooded his social media timeline with some cute pictures while penning an appreciation message to God and his fans.

To make his birthday special, Williams shared a video of his daughter Kamara rocking an outfit that read ‘Happy Birthday Dad.’

He, however, didn’t show her face, an action that has stirred reactions from his fans.

