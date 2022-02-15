Popular Nollywood actor. Willaims Uchemba has surprised his beloved wife, Brunella Oscar with a brand new Mercedes Benz ride as her push gift

The actor who just welcomed his baby girl, Kamara Uchemba appreciated his beloved wife for the stress over the past nine months

He also reassured her of his love and gave a shout out to all awaiting mothers, Nigerians have reacted to his lovely gesture

Who gets a brand new Mercedes Benz and a push gift? Its definitely Brunella Oscar wife of foremost Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba.

Uchemba decided to spoil his dear wife with the mouthwatering gift as part of his appreciation for giving birth to his baby girl.

Williams Uchemba buys new ride for wife. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

The actor shared a video of the moment he went to purchase the new ride and how his wife received it with pure joy on Instagram.

He said it is her push gift:

"A little Push Gift for all the stress you went through these past nine months trying to bring @kamarauchemba into the world. From the sleepless nights, to the back pains and how standing up became your favorite sleeping position."

He further showered encomiums on Oscar and gave shout out to all expectant mothers.

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the push gift Uchemba gave his wife, most of them showered him with beautiful words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Josephjosephine_:

"Awwwww that's so sweet."

Hoyhin_holuh:

"I want to marry right Godddd."

Kintoresourcesltd:

"I wish my hubby will surprise me like this may Almighty God continue to bless him and all the daddies out there."

Itsmssuzzy:

"Me too I want to push . Congratulations."

Eharimen_sayrah:

"Future husband are you seeing this."

Iamchamskylove:

"God pls I am your daughter. Make my future spouse be this kind and sweet."

Aminataceesay:

"Well done giving birth is the hardest job a woman could go through."

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome their first child

Legit.ng previously reported that Williams Uchemba rejoiced over the birth of his first child Kamara, with wife.

The actor shared a video documentary that recorded the whole pregnancy journey right to when his wife gave birth.

Many Nigerian celebrities like Omotola Jolade, and Tonto Dikeh congratulated the faily in the comment session of the post.

