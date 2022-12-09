As the year draws to an end, it is important to look at the highs and lows that 2022 came with

Some Nigerian celebrities fell in love, got engaged, and even threw lavish weddings this year while others bade their lovers goodbye

Legit.ng takes a look at Nigerian stars who got heartbroken and 'chopped breakfast' this year

2022 has been such an eventful year, and as it winds down, it gets one thinking about how many amazing and surprising tings took place.

For Nigerian celebrities, it was a huge year of international recognition for them, while other ushered in new kids and beautiful partners into their lives.

Some other celebrities ended their love journey this year, resorting to messy drama on social media to drive home their points.

The breakup hit Nigerian Grammy award winning singer Burna Boy so much that he entered the studio to sing Last Last, a song about heartbreak aka breakfast.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian celebs who 'chopped breakfast' loudly or quietly this year.

1. Burna Boy and Stefflon Don

This year, fans finally confirmed and agreed that their Odogwu had his heart broken by British rapper, Stefflon Don.

At different times, Steff made sure to shade Burna Boy on social media, both subtly and loudly.

Nigerians had to support Burna Boy and urged his ex to move on after she tagged him a mummy's boy.

2. Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

Now, these Nollywood stars tried really hard to hide the fact that their marriage had already crashed despite the rumours on social media.

Half of the truth came to life when JJC's son revealed that Funke and his father had been at the helm of marital crisis for about two years.

Benito also called out the Jenifa's diary actress for being a horrible boss to her, and the end came when JJC Skillz officially announced his separation from the mother of his twins.

3. Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan

This is perhaps the messiest relationship breakup in the history of Nollywood.

Actress Nkechi Blessing made a U-turn and called her ex-lover Falegan unprintable names despite how she used to adore him.

Falegan on his part also made sure to shame and disgrace the actress, calling her out for exactly who she was to him.

4. Skiibii and Ms Dsf

From the moment they broke up, DJ Ms Dsf made sure to let everyone know that she was the one financing their relationship.

Singer, Skiibii recently bought a new Maybach, and Dsf wasted no time in shading him on social media.

The singer also has his fair share of shading his ex-lover on social media as well.

5. Liquorose and Emmanuel

Shippers had no idea Liquorose and Emmanuel's relationship would end so quickly seeing how smitten they were with each other in the house.

The Lockdown reunion earlier this year was super-hot as the dancer revealed that she caught her man with another lady in Dubai.

Social media went wild when Liquorose revealed she knocked on Emmanuel's door for a long time before he eventually allowed her in.

6. Gideon Okeke

After four years of being married to his wife with two kids, Gideon Okeke revealed that the breakfast train reached him as well.

The movie star calmly announced on social media that he and his wife decided to go their separate ways.

He declared that he put out the statement to clear his conscience and for clarity's sake because he had been served breakfast and it was a hard hot pill he had to swallow.

Nkechi Blessing says she used her ex

The actress, during an interview on TVC's Your View, said she broke up with an ex in America, and in the heat of the breakup, he started posting another unidentified woman.

According to her, Falegan was still asking her out, and she decided to use him to get back at her abroad ex but landed in a relationship instead.

Nkechi further disclosed while blushing that she is now dating someone genuinely, a 27-year-old man while she is 33, and he makes her feel like a baby.

