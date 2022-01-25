BBNaija season 4 star, Omashola Oburoh is now a proud and happy dad as he announced the birth of his baby boy

The reality star shared a beautiful video of himself popping a drink in celebration of the child's arrival

The excited Omashola got fans talking with the announcement as they showered him with beautiful congratulatory messages

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate, Omashola Oburoh becomes a first-time parent and shared his excitement in a lovely video.

The reality star made the announcement via a post on Instagram where he was spotted opening a drink and popping it with great joy.

Omashola welcomes baby boy. Credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

One of Barry Jay's songs, Muje was playing in the background of Omashola's baby announcement video as he declared that "it's a boy."

Omashola fears he can't father a child

Omashola had initially hinted that he will soon become a father after announcing that his fiancee is pregnant.

The reality said he feared he couldn't father a child but was excited when he shared a sonogram of his baby.

Check out Omashola's baby announcement video below:

Congratulatory messages

Nigerians have flooded Omashola's page to shower him with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Elozonam:

"Ayyyeeeeeeeeee congrats G!"

Estheranwuli6:

"This child will bring more blessings, joy and peace to you."

Itzronzy01:

"Wow congratulations ❤️❤️ officially a big daddy yooo."

Kikiesbeautician:

"You just love to surprise us Congratulations to you, God bless and keep the child."

Nazo.sam:

"Now now no be small thing oooo, Baba na u get this year oooo congratulations."

Vanilla_geena28:

"Wow.... congratulations sholzy."

Mumsyfuad_et_samiat:

"Congratulations sholzy.God bless d new born and mum and u too."

Official_big_tee23:

"Yesss this is the news Congratulations my warri brother."

