Nigerian Actor Williams Uchemba has rejoiced over the birth of his first child, Chikamara, with wife

The actor shared a video documentary that recorded the whole pregnancy journey right to when his wife gave birth

Many Nigerian celebrities like Omotola Jolade and Tonto Dikeh congratulated the family in the comment section

Popular Nollywood actor, William Uchemba, is now a proud father as he welcomed a new baby girl with his wife.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, the actor shared a short video that documents the pregnancy journey.

Uchemba told his newborn welcome home. Photo source: @williamsuchemba

New Instagram account for newborn

The man who opened a new Instagram account for the newborn called her name Chikamara Isabella Uchembah. The page already has over 6,000 likes as at the time of writing this report.

A part of the video showed him preparing the baby's bed. Some of the words in his caption read:

"...Thank you for fulfilling my greatest desire of being a Dad️. I can’t explain how you make me feel but it’s been so surreal. I LOVE YOU."

Below are some of the reactions:

nancyisimeofficial said:

"Omgee, Congratulationsssss."

itz_femibabs said:

"Congratulations, more blessings."

realwarripikin said:

"Awwwwwwwww Congratulations."

ifeanyikalu1 said:

"Thank you Jesus!!! Congratulations brother."

iamsexysteel said:

"Congrats bro."

Uchemba spoke on life purpose

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Actor Uchemba said that the statement that people can be whatever they want has led many to their untimely death, frustration and hopelessness. According to him, the statement is a lie.

Using a sofa and a fridge for examples, the actor said the manufacturer knew their purposes even before he finished making them. According to him, everyone has their different purposes just like the sofa and the fridge.

Noting that people often find it hard to discover their purposes, Williams stated that asking the manufacturer or reading the manual that comes with the product are the ways to know.

In his words:

"Don't be what you want to be. Be what God has called you to be because it's only then you will find grace to excel."

