Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, held the internet to ransom over the weekend with their white wedding ceremony

The power couple were joined by friends, family members and industry colleagues for the beautiful ceremony in Yorkshire

Legit.ng has compiled some videos highlighting fun moments from the ceremony for those who missed out on all the fun

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic’s love story continues to inspire many in the online community. This is evident in how many have paid rapt attention since she said yes to media mogul, Fidelis Anosike.

Months after their traditional ceremony in Nigeria, the husband and wife had their white wedding in Yorkshire, UK, on Saturday, November 26.

Fun moments from Rita Dominic's star-studded white wedding in Yorkshire. Photo: @godsonstudios

Source: Instagram

Even though they jetted out of the country, the wedding wasn’t short of a marvellous celebration of love as friends, family members, and industry colleagues took the long trip all for them.

Legit.ng has compiled videos highlighting some of the memorable moments at the wedding ceremony. Check them out below:

1. Arrival of friends

The celebration kicked off a day before the wedding ceremony as some friends and colleagues arrived in Yorkshire.

Nollywood actresses Chioma Akpotha, Kate Henshaw and Michelle Dede, were all on ground to celebrate with the Anosikes.

2. A warm kiss for all

With friends already gathered at the venue of the wedding, the man of the moment, Fidelis Anosike, also made his grand arrival amidst cheers from loved ones.

Fidelis and Rita had to share a kiss in front of their friends and family in an adorable video that got many gushing.

3. UK-Bonfire with Naija swagger

The Anosikes made sure to help their friends and family destress from their long trips, and this was properly done with a bonfire party.

51-year-old actress Kate Henshaw was a delight to watch on the dance floor.

Fidelis and Rita were also up to tasks as they showed off some of their dance moves ahead of their wedding day.

4. It's official

All eyes were on the newlyweds on Saturday, November 26, as they made their way from the altar while waving to those who showed up for them.

Actress Chioma Akpotha hilariously hailed the couple in a video shared on her page.

5. Guests serve looks

Toke Makinwa, Lilian Afegbai, Michelle Dede, among others, also showed up in grand style to celebrate their girl Rita.

The ladies flooded social media with beautiful photos that left many wishing they could make the trip down to Yorkshire. Check out their looks below:

See how Michelle Dede stepped out:

6. Reception party

After the husband and wife had exchanged vows in front of their family and friends, it was time to Boogey down in real naija style.

A cute video captured the moment Rita made her entrance into the hall as everyone present showered accolades on her.

7. Official photos

While many assumed they had seen it all, the official pictures from Fidelis and Rita's wedding racked in thousands of likes and comments on social media.

One image captured the actress looking like a fairytale bride while she was seen with her prince charming in another.

Source: Legit.ng