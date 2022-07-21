Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is now a proud mum of two as she welcomed her second daughter on July 20

The actress penned an emotional note as she shared a photo shortly after her baby arrived as well as maternity photos

Fans and colleagues of the actress have taken to her page to congratulate her and gush over her bundle of joy

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri on July 20, welcomed her second child, a baby girl, into the world.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kadiri shared a beautiful photo shortly after birthing her child at the hospital.

Ruth Kadiri shares photos as she welcomes second daughter Photo credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

She also shared adorable and dreamy maternity shoot photos taken before her baby arrived. Kadiri's post also included how desperately she wanted another child and the names she had been given.

"Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers❤️"

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues congratulate Ruth Kadiri

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"My ruchina ❤️ Congratulations, God bless your family❤️"

regina.daniels:

"Wow congratulations mami "

dorisariole:

"Yaaaay congratulations Mama Reign and Emerald . More grace "

uzee_usman:

"Wow congratulations Babyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ❤️"

officialjudikay:

"Huge Congratulations Mam! I celebrate with you ❤️❤️"

angelaeguavoen:

"AwwwwwCongratulations sis! I’m so happy God gave you another bundle of Joy"

found_mirah:

"My birthday mate, 20th July is the ❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations mami."

vivyan.gabriel:

"Yassss Jesus, congratulations ma God will continue to bless and flourish your family, welcome Princess "

medlinboss:

"Awwww congratulations sisy ❤️"

Ruth Kadiri posts faceless photos of hubby on birthday

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri celebrated her beloved husband’s birthday on Tuesday, June 7. The doting wife took to her Instagram page with a special post dedicated to the love of her life as she heaped several words of endearment on him.

Kadiri hailed her man for being ambitious, soft, humble and putting humanity first.

Many joined Kadiri in celebrating her man, while other social media observers wondered why she keeps hiding the man’s face.

Source: Legit.ng