Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s oyinbo husband, Justin Dean, has revealed that he and his wife are parting ways

Taking to his Instagram page, Justin announced their divorce and noted that he couldn’t take it anymore

This led to some fans asking if Justin's post was a prank to which he responded saying it is real

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean, recently took to social media to announce that they were getting divorced.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the doctor noted that things between him and Korra are over.

Not stopping there, Justin added that he would not be treated a certain way any longer.

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi's oyinbo husband says they are getting divorced. Photos: @korraobidi, @drjustindean

According to the dancer’s oyinbo husband, he did everything to make it work.

It is not a prank - Justin tells fans

Justin’s post about him and Korra getting a divorce led to many fans asking if it was a prank or if his account had been hacked.

In response to that, the young man shut down claims of it being a prank and noted that it was very real.

See the post below:

He also took to his Instagram story to reiterate that it wasn’t a joke.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Korra Obidi's husband says news of their divorce is not a joke. Photo: @drjustindean

Internet users react

Numerous online fans were touched and also left confused by the news. Read some of their comments below:

Ronkeyzee:

"It is a prank in the mighty name of Jesus!!! Even if he says he is serious, we are saying it is a prank ."

Victoriaansa:

"I reject this IJN , u both must it work pls."

Oluwakemi._o:

"Oh no hope this is just a prank cos dis woman only just had a baby."

_Black_rosie:

"In as much as this is an expensive joke, I'd rather take it like that as far as it remains a joke. Y'all can't be over oh!!! Laye laye!"

Rootssignature:

"Baba go rest abeg. From 60k to 150k followers. Things we do to trend."

Koksiewoksie:

"You cannot “Take what exactly Sir”?"

Hmm.

Korra and husband welcome 2nd child in home delivery

The news of Korra and her husband, Justin, getting divorced is coming just a week after the couple welcomed their second child.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Korra delivered the baby girl in their home via water birth as her husband went live on Facebook to record the emotional moment.

A family photo with the new baby has emerged online as Korra hinted that she caught her baby with her own hands.

Source: Legit.ng