Music sensation Ayra Starr sent her fans into a frenzy as he revealed amazing news about her limited-edition dolls

In a recent social media post, the 22-year-old singer also disclosed various locations where her dolls would be located for easy purchase

The video of the inanimate creation spurred massive reactions online as fans and flowers applauded the star

Nigerian fast-rising singer Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has launched custom-made dolls taking her image.

On Thursday, July 25, the 22-year-old Mavin princess debuted the limited edition of the inanimate caricature on her social media channels.

Ayra Starr disclosed that they would be available in Lagos, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. She, however, did not provide a release date.

The singer wrote:

“I’m so excited to announce the release of the limited edition Ayra Starr Dolls! 🎉

The dolls are coming to Lagos 🇳🇬, The US 🇺🇸, The UK 🇬🇧, France 🇫🇷. Stay tuned for more details on how you can enter and win. I can’t wait for you to see them and share the joy!”

Atra Starr’s post spurs reactions online

thestylearchitect_:

"Teach them how to be a black Barbie."

merakibyonome:

"Omg, these are so cuteeee!! Give me 14 of them right now."

fionasolanox:

"Omg me and d girls need to get this."

teshi_eboy:

"Sabi doll."

rimouuune:

"You are that girl FR FR."

thisthingcalledfashion:

"I love this a lot."

elfridagrey

"Best in innovation!"

abbeymattheworks:

"I want 10 alreadyyy."

innocentmmaduabuchi:

"But Ayra this doll no resemble you and you fine pass am."

swaeleE:

"Send me one I’m putting it with my dragon ball z ones."

orikri_ogheneovo_1:

"Hope the doll go Sabi wash plate nd sweet house?"

afrocentricnaomi_:

"I know I’m 20 already but if it’s within my pocket spend? I’ll definitely buy and either put it in my shelf to stare at everyday, or play with it!"

