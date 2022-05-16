Nigerian singer Sina Rambo is the latest music star to welcome a new baby as he shared a photo of his baby girl

The excited singer, who is Davido’s cousin, took to his social media timeline to also unveil the name of his baby

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to send congratulatory messages to him

Nigerian singer, and cousin to music star Davido, Sina Adeleke, better known as Sina Rambo, has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Lola Adeleke.

Sina Rambo, who was excited to welcome his bundle of joy with his wife, took to his Instagram page to share a lovely photo of him carrying his baby girl while announcing the good news.

Sina Rambo expresses excitement as he welcomes baby girl. Credit: @sinarambo

Source: Instagram

The singer wrote:

“Baby Lola is here. Join me and welcome our sweet little angel, Adelola Yohanna Merlyn Esther Adeleke. She is so beautiful.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Celebrities and fans congratulate Sina Rambo

Many celebrities across the entertainment industry have taken to social media to congratulate Sina Rambo and his wife.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

thechefchi:

"Congratulations bro ."

thisiskaha:

"Wow wow.. BIG CONGRATULATIONS Brotherly and God Bless your bundle of Joy ❤️."

danielamokachi:

"Congratulations Star @sinarambo Hope The MUM & Princess Are Doing Well ."

___a.v.a_:

"I love the fact that she was given a Yoruba first name!! For the culture ."

renua_adeboye:

"He didn’t acknowledge the mother at all !!!!! ."

heights_emmanuel:

"Congratulations my brother. May your family remain blessed forever ❤️❤️❤️."

_crazytraci:

"Congrats friend. Blessings to your new one ."

wale_enzo:

"Congratulations brother, praying for good health and God’s protection over her life!"

It's a double blessing: Davido's Imade says as she marks 7th birthday

As Nigerians and those outside the country celebrate Davido’s latest single, Stand Stong, which was released on Friday, May 13, the singer’s 1st child and daughter Imade Adeleke also made headlines as her 7th birthday is today, May 14th.

Imade’s birthday is coming a few days after Davido celebrated his second daughter Hailey Adeleke on her 5th birthday.

To mark her birthday, Imade took to her Instagram account to share a lovely photo of herself rocking a jean outfit as she described her birthday as a double blessing.

Source: Legit.ng