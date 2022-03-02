Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi and her husband, Dr Justin Dean have welcomed their second child together

The energetic dancer who loves to rock her pregnancy with different dance moves gave birth to the baby in their home

Videos from the emotional moment of the water birth have emerged online and Nigerians have congratulated the new parents

Ace Nigerian dancer and wife of Dr Justin Dean, Korra Obidi is excited to become a mother for the second time and she expressed her excitement over it.

It is fascinating to know that Korra delivered the baby girl in their home via water birth as her husband went live on Facebook to record the emotional moment.

Korra Abidi becomes mother again.

Source: Instagram

A family photo with the new baby has emerged online as Kora hinted that she caught her baby with her own hands.





Congratulatory messages for Korra and husband

A number Korra's fans and celebrity colleagues have showered her with congratulatory messages, most of them commended her for being a strong woman.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

Kaffydance:

"Congratulations."

Janemena:

"Congratulations. He has done it again for you. Most beautiful mummy in town I was just here waiting for your post ehnnn. Don’t suspense us like this again o mummy."

Theonlychigul:

"She has come...the eaglet has landed...Athenaaaa a biago...God is soooo good."

Officialosas:

"Awwww God is goooood! Congratulations darling @korraobidi blessings now and always."

Officialgreyc:

"Congratulations to the deans."

Chiefowonikoko:

"I am happy for this woman Ahhh omo she don too use that pregnancy dance."

Nhaomiestephens:

"She's soo strong! Congratulations to her."

