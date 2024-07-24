Nigerian actress Regina Daniels caught the attention of many people on the internet after she showed off her new jewellery

The billionaire wife was spotted in a boutique as she carefully made her selection by fitting an array of bracelets on her wrist

Not stopping there, Regina went on to share a picture of the receipt she used in purchasing the ornament, which appeared to have triggered many online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels spurred mixed reactions online following the latest gift she bought herself.

The billionaire’s wife was spotted in jewellery checking out some of the gold bracelets they have under display.

Regina Daniels showed off her latest gold jewellery. Credit: @regina.daniels

Following that, a receipt disclosed that the mum of two bought one of the ornaments for 9.6 million naira.

See the video below:

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

The actress’ decision to reveal the amount she bought her jewellery triggered many as they compared her to other celebrity wives.

richierich__416:

"That’s only $9k though…not that big a deal for her to be flaunting like this."

amyberry83:

"Babe u suppose dey wear ice oh. Yu can't make all that sacrifice and stil be on my level."

roz_p1472:

"I think she should be satisfied already with whatever that is being spent on her … who she wan pepper na ?We already know that’s the reason you are there."

khaddybee88:

"Regina rest ... Even chioma go buy pass this and na yound blood she marry."

adeola_canary:

Trying to convince herself everyday she made the right choice. Pele, you go dey alright

miz_wynne:

Why the receipt, the show off is for who. People are hungry and struggling you put a purchase of 9m to what benefit. For your Ego press your fans 😂

Regina Daniels in Flavour's music video

In another entertainment news, Flavour was applauded over his soon-to-be released music video.

Flavour is set to release an enchanting visual for one of the popular singles (Nwunye Odogwu) in the highly acclaimed body of work.

A snippet from the incoming music visual depicted that Regina Daniels was featured.

