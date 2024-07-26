The federal government led by President Bola Tinubu donated 20 trucks of rice to Katsina state to support the less-privileged

However, reports disclosed that 2,000 bags of rice were diverted by government officials in the state

Reacting, former Kaduna senator Shehu Sani condemned the actions of the officials and warned that their actions could spark protest in the land

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the alleged diversion of bags of rice meant for the less privileged in Katsina state.

Katsina: DSS recover 2,000 bags of rice, Shehu Sani reacts

As reported by The Guardian, on Wednesday, July 24, operatives of the Katsina State Command of the Department of the State Services (DSS), recovered 2,000 bags of rice out of the 20 trucks donated to the state by the federal government.

The recovered rice was allegedly diverted by some government officials, Daily Trust reported.

The bags of rice diverted by the officials were among the palliatives released by the federal government to cushion the economic hardship in the state.

Interestingly, the DSS officials in the state, who confirmed the development, however, declined further comments on the issue and pleaded anonymity.

Reacting, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, tackled the government officials.

In a post shared on his X page on Friday, July 26, Sani condemned the actions of the officials and warned that the government shouldn’t complain that people are causing trouble when they protest.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain tweeted:

"Katsina Government officials, why did you divert bags of Rice meant for the poor? If the people now protest you will say they are causing trouble."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani fumes over stolen rice

Shehu Sani's statement has gotten many Nigerians talking on X. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@Vulgtah tweeted:

"Maybe the government officials are poor too."

@CroBender tweeted:

"Is that not what the leaders of Nigeria have been doing since independence?

"Diverting the citizens' commonwealth."

@_iam_eflash tweeted:

"Them still Dey divert palliative for all this one wey Dey happen for country.

"Nigeria politicians were not created in the image of God at all."

@Dbest101 tweeted:

"He will still be among those that will tell his people not to protest that they should have Patience nd they will listen."

Yobe NLC chairman lands in prison over palliatives diversion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Yobe state chairman of the NLC was jailed over palliative diversion.

Comrade Muktar Tarbutu was sent to prison on Wednesday, March 27, by a court in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

The secretary of the NBA, Yobe state chapter, Barr. Mohammad Ngumurumi, confirmed the development to newsmen, even as the NLC chair pleaded not guilty to the charges.

