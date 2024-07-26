50-year-old herbalist, Kehinde Ganiyu, has been arrested for killing his sick Ghanaian friend, Emmanuel Collins for ritual purposes

The state police public relations officer, Yemisi Opalola, said the tragic incident occurred at Oba-Oke in the Olorunda local government area of Osun state

The herbalist said he attended his friend's burial but suspicion and investigation by police led to his arrest

Osun state, Oba-Oke - Osun state police operatives have arrested a 50-year-old herbalist, Kehinde Ganiyu, for killing his Ghanaian friend, Emmanuel Collins for ritual purposes.

The herbalist killed his friend to make ritual soap for internet fraudsters known as ‘Yahoo boys’ at Oba-Oke in the Olorunda local government area last Thursday, July 19.

Ganiyu narrated how he killed his close friend and used his throat to make ritual soap. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The state police public relations officer, Yemisi Opalola, made this known while parading the suspect on Friday, July 26.

Opalola said police operatives found four blood-stained knives, a chisel, two gourds, a wooden traditional pot containing black soap, two sponges with black soap, a traditional tray (Opon Ifa), and local charms with the herbalist.

As reported by The Nation, Ganiyu narrated how he killed his close friend and used his throat to make ritual soap.

Ganiyu said he committed the crime when he visited his friend who was on a sick bed and attacked him with a knife.

“I am an herbalist and a farmer. I used to do that kind of ritual for Yahoo boys but they are the ones that do bring human parts. This time around, I look out for the part myself. I regretted my action because I also attended his burial but suspicion and investigation by police led to my arrest. I don’t believe that I can kill my age-long friend like that.”

