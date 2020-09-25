Who is Elena Moussa: 6 facts you need to know about Greg Gutfeld’s wife

Elena Moussa is a famous Russian fashion designer, stylist, and model. To most people, she is known as the wife of the famous Fox News television host, Greg Gutfeld. Still, Elena was significantly famous before her marriage, mostly due to her numerous exploits in the fashion and modelling industries. What are the most captivating facts about Greg's wife besides her life on the modelling runway?

Elena looking good in white. Photo: @elenamoussa

Source: Twitter

Elena's career started in modelling before transitioning to fashion design and styling. Here is a quick look into her details.

Profile summary

Full name: Elena Moussa

Elena Moussa Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 4th May 1982

4th May 1982 Age : 39 years (as of 2022)

: 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Russia

Russia Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality : Russian American

: Russian American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55kgs

55kgs Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings : Victoria

: Victoria Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Greg Gutfeld

Greg Gutfeld Profession: Stylist, fashion designer, and model

Stylist, fashion designer, and model Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Instagram: @elenamoussa

Top facts about Elena Moussa

Elena somewhere in the mountains. Photo: @elenamoussa

Source: Instagram

Who is Gutfeld's wife? Here is a look at the top facts about Elena.

1. She is a world-famous fashion stylist

While some people know Elena for being Greg Gutfeld's wife, she is actually a renowned fashion stylist. She has worked with numerous high-profile fashion houses throughout her career. In 2019, she was credited as the stylist behind Venice Magazine's editorial piece about integrating bright colours into one's winter wardrobe.

In 2015, Elena did a photoshoot for the famous Russian fashion magazine Numéro. The stylist stated that she absolutely loved the coat she had chosen for the model on that shoot.

Her fashion stylist career has also seen her work for Maxim, a multinational fashion brand with a presence in the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, and numerous other countries.

2. She got married after only 5 months of dating

Elena and her husband met in London when both were working for Maxim. Her husband worked as an editor for Maxim UK, while she was an editor for Maxim Russia. The two met on Greg's first day at work. In his own words, he 'hit on her on the very first day' and received what he terms as a 'pretty cold' response.

Greg finally asked her out, and the two soon began dating. Elena moved from Russia to London, and the two got married in New York five months later. Elena Moussa's wedding with Greg was a civil one.

While the two are high-profile people in today's fashion and media industries, Greg Gutfeld's wedding photos barely made it to the public domain. The two have been together for close to 18 years now since their wedding at the end of 2004.

3. She was born in Russia and grew up in London

How old is Elena Moussa? The model is currently 39 years old. She was born in Russia on 4th May 1982. Not much is known about Elena Moussa's father and mother, though. She grew up alongside her sister, Victoria.

After her birth, Elena's family moved to London, where she grew up. Her interest in the fashion and modelling industry made her return to Russia later in life to pursue a career as a runway model. She did this for a while, representing several big-name brands.

After a while, she decided to leave runway modelling and pursue a career in fortune. The decision informed her eventual move from London to New York for her studies.

4. Elena Moussa's height is 5'7"

Greg Gutfeld's wife's height is 5 feet 11 inches (170 centimetres). She weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms) and wears shoe size 8 (American). Her body measures 33-24-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

5. She owned a conceptual showroom called the Moussa Project

The fashion stylist in casual wear. Photo: @elenamoussa

Source: Instagram

Some years ago, Elena founded the Moussa Project, a conceptual fashion showroom that dealt with high-end accessories and designer clothing for fashion-savvy women. The store was in Moscow. Elena reportedly owned the business with her sister, Victoria.

Besides fashion displays, the Moussa Project also allowed clients to rent fashionable clothes and accessories for a fraction of their retail price. The clients also had an option to purchase the items later if they wanted to.

The Moussa Project allegedly shut down sometime in 2016.

6. She is an alumnus of the New York Fashion Institute of Technology and the Parsons School of Design

After completing her high school studies, Elena enrolled in the New York Fashion Institute of Technology to pursue fashion-related studies. After graduating, she worked for a while before going back to school to further her studies. This time, she joined the Parson School of Design, one of the world's most prestigious art and design schools.

Elena studied Fashion and Apparel Design at the Parson School of Design and graduated in 2015. She posted photos of her and her classmates on graduation day.

Elena Moussa is inarguably one of the top American Russian fashion designers. While her marriage to Greg Gutfeld made her more famous, she had achieved quite a lot in her fashion and modelling career. Her passion for working in the modern fashion industry seems to be working great for her.

