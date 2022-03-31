Popular Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex and his wife, have now become new parents after welcoming a baby boy

The proud movie star took to social media to share the great news with his fans and celebrity colleagues

Top stars such as Mercy Johnson, Regina Daniels, Destiny Etiko and more, joined them in celebration

Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex and his wife have shared good news with fans on social media after they welcomed a baby boy.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a series of photos of himself with his heavily pregnant wife in lovely baby bump snaps.

Actor Nosa Rex and wife welcome newborn son. Photos: @babarex0, @nma_kocha

Source: Instagram

He then shared the great news of how they are now parents to a baby boy. The excited actor noted that it was the best news ever as he thanked Jesus. Nosa also added that his wife and child are doing fine.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Thank you Jesus … it’s a BOY. Best News ever …Mum and baby doing great . Lord I am grateful.”

See the beautiful photos below:

On the other hand, Nosa’s wife also took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her newborn baby’s hand tightly wrapped around her finger. She confirmed that a new soldier has joined their family.

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in from fans and colleagues

A great number of Nosa Rex’s fans and celebrity colleagues trooped to him and his wife’s comment section to wish them well. Read some of their comments below:

Chizzyalichi:

“Awwwww our boy is here congrats darling.”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“A big congratulations darl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Mercyjohnsonokojie:

“Yaayy congrats.God bless our baby¹.”

Ihemenancy:

“Congratulations baba at least your papa don come back to you .”

Regina.daniels:

“Yayyyy congratulations .”

Mrmacaroni1:

“Congratulations my bro.”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“Woooooooow.”

Iamnino_b:

“❤️❤️❤️ congrats brother .”

Yuledochie:

“Congratulations bro.”

Ikogbonna:

“Congrats my people.”

Georginaibeh:

“Congratulations My people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ . Great news ❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Kizz Daniels unveils mum of his triplets on Mother's Day

Talented Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has joined many others all over the world to celebrate Mother’s Day on March 27, 2022.

Taking to his official page, the music star posted a photo of the mother of his triplet sons for the first time.

In the photo, the mystery woman had a facemask on as she stood beside the singer in the trending snap. Also, it was noticed that the lady had a ring on one of her fingers.

Source: Legit.ng