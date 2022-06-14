Omo Zazzoo Is Here: Singer Portable Gushes As He Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Adorable Video and Photos Online
- Popular Nigerian singer, Portable is a father again and he is displaying the adorable moment on social media
- The singer shared a video of his new baby boy on his Instagram page and gushed heavily about over him
- He also shared photos of him carrying the baby, Nigerians have trooped to the comment section of the post to shower him with congratulatory messages
Ace singer, Portable welcomes a baby boy and shared the good news to his numerous followers on social media.
The Zazzoo crooner took to his Instagram page to share a video and photos of the newborn and also showered him with beautiful words.
He referred to the newborn as Zazzoo baby as he showed him off in the video while pointing out that he looks like his father.
In the photos he shared carrying the baby, he put some naira notes on him.
Portable captioned the post and also announced the baby's name:
"Aliamdlulilai…izza bouncing baby boi Opeyemi Ølüwa Mi Eazy ZAZUU Son."
Nigerians congratulate him
A number of Portable's followers have trooped to the comments section of the post to shower him with congratulatory messages on the new arrival and also advised him.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Invextorkaay:
"Welcome ❤️opeyemi Eazy."
Posho_beads_fascinators:
"Congratulations! Babies can catch infection quickly, you shoudn't av put those notes on the baby."
Hoosman_of_abuja:
"Them no dey put newborn hand for dirty Money ehhhh...Idamu Hospital."
Olatunde_afolawuyo:
"Wow this made my day we are now the same birthday month and date."
Adejoke_barbie:
"This baby is fine, thank God ur wife fine, congratulations to you guys."
Oriade:
"Congratulations, make we dey pray make the boy no be like you."
Portable shares video as he proudly shows off beautiful wife and son
Legit.ng previously reported that Portable might look uncoordinated and razz, but he has a beautiful family worth showing off which he did.
The singer took to his Instagram story channel with videos of moments spent with his wife and son.
Portable's partner also reciprocated the gesture as she bombarded TikTok with loved-up videos of herself and the singer.
Source: Legit.ng