Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has finally revealed the gender of the child she is expecting on social media

In a video making the rounds online, the very pregnant music star was seen surrounded by friends at her baby shower and gender reveal party

In the clip, Seyi popped the laid out balloon to reveal to her numerous guests that she is expecting a baby girl

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, is getting prepared to welcome her child into the world and she recently had a baby shower and gender reveal party.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star shared a video compilation showing some of the things that went down at her event.

In the video, it was evident that the guests had a lot to eat and drink as the singer showed off the impressive spread of food.

Singer Seyi Shay holds bridal shower and gender reveal party. Photos: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

Also in the clip, the singer and her friend played fun baby shower games including one that had them wearing blindfolds.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Finally in the video, it was time for Seyi to reveal the gender of the child she was expecting. Lots of small brown and white balloons were decorated on a stand with a very big black balloon in the centre.

The singer’s friends counted down from 10 to 1 for her before she finally took a pin and popped the big balloon. After it popped, it revealed cute little pink balloons, showing guests that she was expecting a baby girl.

The gender reveal was followed by cheers of excitement from the singer’s friends. One of them also went ahead to pray for Seyi as she noted that she would be a great mother.

See the touching video below:

Internet users react

Congratulations poured in from fans for Seyi’s gender reveal party. Read some of their comments below:

Nancyisimeofficial:

“We need a Nigerian one tooo❤️ Congratulations Beautiful.”

Officialniniola:

“Congrats Oluwaloseyiiiii ooooo ....❤️ blessings sis❤️.”

Aramidemusic:

“So happy for you dear❤️.”

Nikkilaoye:

“Yesss, Big girl got a baby girl ❤️ . Congratulations hun @iamseyishay.”

Debsextra:

“Big girl about to have a baby girl!!! Congrats to you!!!”

Akunna_esq:

“Seeing you happy is so beautiful .”

Nice one.

Seyi Shay finally reveals personality responsible for her pregnancy

Seyi Shay, real name Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, has again dribbled fans when the issue of her baby daddy recently came up.

The 37-year-old pregnant singer was thrown the questions during her Instagram question and answer session with fans monitored by @instablog9ja.

Seyi had promised to be 100% open as she urged fans to ask her anything about her pregnancy journey.

A fan then asked who's responsible for her pregnancy and she hilariously revealed it is Elohim - a name for God used frequently in the Hebrew Bible.

Source: Legit.ng