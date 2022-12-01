A beautiful teacher made school entertaining for her students as she danced with them in the classroom

In another report, a baby who who was watching the video of her parents' traditional marriage could not help but dance

A very tall bride became the very centre of attention at her wedding ceremony as she walked and danced in high heels

Dance is one activity that many people could relate to irrespective of age, background or race. Perhaps that is why it appeals to social media users easily.

As a tool for engagement, teachers are also using it to make school fun for their wards. In a report, a bride captured the attention of many as she rocked her body gently.

A kid in only skirt kept dancing around as she watched her parents' wedding clip. Photo source: TikTok/@humbleshantel, @nessajehu, @queenlatifa718

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three videos where dance was used as a source of entertainment.

1. Female teacher and students danced to Kizz Daniel's Odo

In a video that went viral with thousands of likes and views, a teacher who was writing on the boarded feigned coughing.

As soon as she coughed, her students who were in on her act rushed to meet her. Seconds after, they all came together to dance to Kizz Daniel's Odo. A person, @ronniek014, funnily asked:

"Can my son repeat in that school?"

2. Kid in flayed skirt danced

A video of a girl dancing in a flayed skirt got the attention of thousands of people online. Shirtless, the baby rocked hard in her parents' parlour.

She danced to the song coming from the video of their traditional marriage. She danced and clapped. At a point during her performance, she picked up her toy, dropped it and clapped again.

3. Tall bride rocked heels

A beautiful Nigerian bride showed off her gracious height on her traditional wedding day. Despite the fact that she was tall, she rocked her heels well.

Like a model on a runway, she strutted to the dance floor as a woman who acted like an MC hyped her.

In a video, some people stood on the roof of a building nearby to watch her. She was that beautiful.

Dance and its health benefit

According to WEBMD, dance is very beneficial to one's health and a 30 minutes of it could burn off more than 100 calories. As you dance for fun, know that you are also improving your health.

