Singer Seyi Shay has not been as active on stage since she welcomed her daughter, but she recently came out to do her thing again

The Jangolova hitmaker was among artistes who graced the stage of the Soul Royalty Festival in London

Interestingly, Seyi didn’t come on stage alone as she showed up with her 7-month-old daughter, to the delight and surprise of the audience

Nigerian songstress Seyi Shay is slowly getting her groove back on after spending most part of the year enjoying the joys of motherhood.

Months after welcoming her daughter, Seyi Shay graced the stage again to assure fans and supporters that she still has her flavour even as a mother.

Seyi Shay returns to stage. Photo: @iamseyishay

Source: Depositphotos

The singer was among artistes who performed at the recently concluded Soul Royalty Festival in London, and there’s no denying that she had a good time.

Interestingly, the doting mum, who has been protective of her daughter’s identity, stormed the stage with the adorable 7-month-old to the surprise of many.

Seyi handled the mic with one hand while holding on to her little girl, who watched in amazement as she dazzled the audience with her voice.

Taking to her Instastory channel with pictures, the singer mentioned how her daughter would have several stories to tell.

In her words:

“This kid is gon have so many great stories to tell”

Check out a screenshot of Seyi and her daughter on stage, as sighted online below:

Seyi Shay hits London stage with daughter. Photo: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

