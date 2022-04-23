Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, is now a mother and she has taken to social media to share the good news with fans

On her official Instagram page, the music star shared several baby bump photos of herself a she announced that her child has arrived

Congratulatory messages and well-wishes poured in from fans and other celebrities for the new mother

Top Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has finally welcomed her first child and she shared the great news with her numerous online fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star posted series of baby bump photos of herself as she announced the news.

Not stopping there, the new mother accompanied the snaps with a caption where she confirmed that indeed her child has arrived.

Singer Seyi Shay welcomes first child. Photos: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“The Eagle has landed ❤️ What a journey it's been!”

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for singer

Not long after Seyi Shay shared the news of her childbirth online, numerous fans took to her comment section to wish her well. Read some of their comments below:

Nikkilaoye:

“So happy for you my darling.. Our baby girl is hereee .”

Tbellz07:

“Congratulations. May God bless and keep her. May she be made for signs and wonders. May she grow up to be greater than her parents in Jesus name. Though I still no like the mama sha .”

Emeka.chgz:

“Container don land. Rihanna Baby Congrats to her.”

Ca_t_h_e_r_i_n_e:

“Congratulations.. me sef can't wait to get preg .”

Iimgleeful:

“Every woman wishing for a baby God will definitely answer all prayers.”

Iam_sammieace:

“Eagle has landed, Na Wiz she born?”

Nice one.

Seyi Shay reveals child's gender at baby shower

Seyi Shay recently had a baby shower and gender reveal party.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star shared a video compilation showing some of the things that went down at her event.

Finally, in the video, it was time for Seyi to reveal the gender of the child she was expecting. Lots of small yellow and white balloons were decorated on a stand with a very big black balloon in the centre.

The singer’s friends counted down from 10 to 1 before she finally took a pin and popped the big balloon. After it popped, it revealed cute little pink balloons, showing guests that she was expecting a baby girl.

Source: Legit.ng