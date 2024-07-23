African nations have gone out of their way to impress with dazzling outfits for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The biggest sporting festival will begin this week in Paris, France, with over 10,000 athletes congregating in the European City for the 2024 Olympic Games.

It is a festival that is expected to give birth to new stars as established champions rubberstamp their authority.

The Olympic rings sit on display on the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo by Mehmet Murat Onel.

Apart from the action itself, the Olympics offer a little avenue for fashion, with different nations stepping out in colourfully designed attire. A team can have up to three kits, which include the ceremonial kit, competition kit, and travelling kit.

African kits at the Olympics

Legit.ng samples some of the kits that will be won by African delegations at the games.

1. Kenya

The East African nation is the most successful African country in the games' history. Her world-beating athletes have won multiple medals over the years, and this time, they will be seeking to do so in a Nike-inspired kit.

The kit has deep red colours with a splash of light green.

2. Morocco

The North Africans have a series of kits designed by Spanish manufacturer Kelme and local designer Ali Drissi.

The kits have the sharp colours of the national flag, ranging from red to white and a beige jacket, among others.

3. Nigeria

Nigeria went for Actively Black, which is stationed in Los Angeles. For the opening ceremony, the team will wear buba suits and senator dresses.

The colours are mainly white and green, which are the national colours of the country.

4. Egypt

As GQ reports, Egypt's kits have been designed by Concrete with a heavy reliance on the cotton grown in the country.

The kit is mostly red with stylish shades of white and black.

5. Sierra Leone

Labrum, which worked on Arsenal's latest jersey, partnered with Adidas to produce Sierra Leone's kit. Labrum is owned by Sierra Leonean Foday Dumbuya.

"The kit features a vibrant blue and white design, emblazoned with a reimagined cowrie shell. The shell, once a coveted currency symbolising wealth and prestige in African history."

6. Uganda

Uganda has gone for a simple yet genius touch of yellow jackets and black trousers with matching shoes.

7. South Africa

South Africa has collaborated with Mr Price to produce a green and yellow kit for its Paris contingent.

The designer has used 'wickable fabric' to keep our athletes dry and comfortable.

