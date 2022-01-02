Popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole and his wife, Yemi, are now first time parents after welcoming a child

The funny man took to social media to share the good news with fans with a photo of their newborn son

Arole gave thanks to God and to his wife as he shared their testimony online and fans have congratulated them

Top Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole has celebrated on social media after he and his wife welcomed their first child.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian shared the good news with his fans as he posted a photo of their newborn.

In the photo, a shirtless Arole was seen holding their child and revealed that it was a baby boy.

Woli Arole welcomes newborn son. Photos: @officialarole

Source: Instagram

According to him, some testimonies are to be shared without clothes. He then proceeded to thank God for his blessings and for his wife, Yemi.

The comedian added that he is the latest daddy in town and that his wife is God’s gift to him.

In his words:

“There are some TESTIMONIES you can't share wearing CLOTHE.

God has blessed our family with a bouncing baby boy. Woli Arole d latest Daddy in town.

God bless you my WIFE. Yemi you're God's gift to me.

In case you see me dancing around today or smiling up and down, don't ask me why oooo, I am a DADDY.”

See his post below:

Congratulations pour in from fans

Lekan_kingkong:

“Congratulations Woliiiiii❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Acupofkhafi:

“Woweeeeeeeee!!!! GOD IS GOOOOOD!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU AND YOUR WIFE!!!!!”

Shinyblackgirl:

“Super Congratulations . I am so happy for you sir. More blessings to come in Jesus name .”

Iamaradrummer:

“Congratulations bro❤️.”

Deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

