Nigerian Oil Company Announces Buying 100% Shares of Oando Plc
- The Upstream Regulator has officially given Oando Plc permission to divest all of Nigerian Agip Oil Company's hares
- With Eni receiving the consent, both parties can move forward with completing the acquisition
- Oando’s Group Chief Executive expressed delight on the development necessary for the completion of the transaction
Oando Plc, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Nigerian Exchange Limited, recently announced that Eni has gotten official approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to sell all of the shares of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC)
Reuters reported that once Eni has received the consent, both parties can move forward with completing the purchase.
Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc stated,
“We are delighted that Eni has received the Government’s approval to proceed with the completion of this strategic transaction”.
"We extend our gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for their concerted efforts in ensuring the execution of the grant of consent under the novel and robust divestment framework established by the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act.”
Legit.ng reported that Oando Plc has disclosed that an agreement has been struck with Integrated Energy Company, Eni regarding the acquisition of a 100% share in its subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC Ltd).
According to a statement posted on the Nigerian stock exchange, the transaction's completion is subject to ministerial clearance and other necessary regulatory approvals.
This is coming after Oando Plc reported a net profit of N34.7 billion for the 2021 fiscal year. The positive outcome marks a significant recovery from the N140.7 billion loss after tax recorded in the previous year.
TotalEnergies reacts to report of leaving Nigeria
Legit.ng reported that with its $860 million sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Chappal Energies, TotalEnergies has declared that it will not be departing the Niger Delta.
This occured after TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, a subsidiary of the parent business, signed a SPA with Chappal Energies to sell its 10% stake in the SPDC JV licenses in Nigeria.
Dr. Charles Ebereonwu, country communication manager of TotalEnergies in Nigeria, stated that the company is staying in the Niger Delta despite the $860 million SPA deal with Chappal Energies.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Zainab Iwayemi (Business Editor) Zainab Iwayemi is a business journalist with over 5 years experience reporting activities in the stock market, tech, insurance, banking, and oil and gas sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Science (B.sc) degree in Sociology from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. Before Legit.ng, she worked as a financial analyst at Nairametrics where she was rewarded for outstanding performance. She can be reached via zainab.iwayemi@corp.legit.ng