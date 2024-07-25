The Upstream Regulator has officially given Oando Plc permission to divest all of Nigerian Agip Oil Company's hares

With Eni receiving the consent, both parties can move forward with completing the acquisition

Oando’s Group Chief Executive expressed delight on the development necessary for the completion of the transaction

Oando Plc, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Nigerian Exchange Limited, recently announced that Eni has gotten official approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to sell all of the shares of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC)

Reuters reported that once Eni has received the consent, both parties can move forward with completing the purchase.

Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc stated,

“We are delighted that Eni has received the Government’s approval to proceed with the completion of this strategic transaction”.

"We extend our gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for their concerted efforts in ensuring the execution of the grant of consent under the novel and robust divestment framework established by the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act.”

Legit.ng reported that Oando Plc has disclosed that an agreement has been struck with Integrated Energy Company, Eni regarding the acquisition of a 100% share in its subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC Ltd).

According to a statement posted on the Nigerian stock exchange, the transaction's completion is subject to ministerial clearance and other necessary regulatory approvals.

This is coming after Oando Plc reported a net profit of N34.7 billion for the 2021 fiscal year. The positive outcome marks a significant recovery from the N140.7 billion loss after tax recorded in the previous year.

