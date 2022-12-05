2022 has been an eventful year for many filled with inspiring stories of challenges and triumphs by many Nigerians

Like in previous years, many in the entertainment industry have been able to fulfil their dreams of becoming homeowners and acquiring expensive vehicles

Legit.ng has compiled a list that features skitmakers, music stars, actors and actresses among others in the entertainment industry

With just a couple of weeks left to usher in the new year, many people have come to that point where they return to the drawing board and see just how much they achieved in the year.

For many in the entertainment industry, there’s no denying that becoming homeowners or being able to afford the expensive rides of their desires is a success marker of sorts.

Top celebrities who bought cars and houses in 2022. Photo: @portablebaeby/@nkechi_blessing_sunday/@mrfunny1/@destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Many do not just see these purchases as a waste of resources but instead as a pat on the back and a reward for keeping true to their craft.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian celebrities who acquired new homes or cars in the year. Check them out below:

1. Harrysong

The singer recently announced the purchase of two brand-new cars as early Christmas gifts for himself.

For Harry, he spent the better part of the year investing his money properly and the last month of the year was just the perfect timing to see all that effort pay off handsomely.

2. TI Blaze

The singer was overwhelmed with congratulatory messages from friends, fans and colleagues after sharing the news of his major big-boy purchase.

TI Blaze acquired a mansion and also accompanied it with a brand-new automobile. Definitely the fine reward of hustling!

3. Portable

His first Range Rover ride was a car gift earlier in the year when he came into spotlight, but 2022 has notably been good to Zazu hitmaker Portable.

Some weeks ago, the music star happily shared a picture of himself posing with a new car he splashed money on.

4. Wizkid

MIL crooner Wizkid shut down the internet in September 2022 after going all out to acquire seven expensive automobiles.

"Big Wiz said make it seven," an auto dealer who went public with the singer's purchases wrote in a social media post.

Wizkid bought Rolls Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Aventador, Maybach among others.

5. Simi

July was an unforgettable month for songbird Simi as she was pleasantly surprised by her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The doting husband splashed millions on an expensive ride for his woman and she happily flaunted it on social media.

6. Nkechi Blessing Sunday

The movie star inspired many some days ago after sharing the news of her new Range Rover purchase.

According to Nkechi, she had sold the car earlier on in a bid to raise money to complete her bungalow.

She, however, copped the same brand of the car just weeks before the end of the year 2022.

7. Laide Bakare

The Nollywood actress has a lot to be grateful for in 2022 as it is truly a remarkable year for her.

Months after becoming a Lagos landlord, she returned with news of yet another car that joined her luxury garage.

8. Mad Johnny

Skitmaker was among content creators who started the year on an interesting note.

The humour merchant copped an automobile in March 2022 and fans were super excited for him about the purchase.

9. Shank Comics

Although he refused to share a photo like colleagues, skit maker Shank Comics also joined the list of car owners in 2022.

Shank shared the good news with his fans and followers on Twitter.

10. Zic Saloma

The content creator definitely ended the year 2022 on a major and inspiring note. After months of hard work, Zic Saloma finally joined the league of proud Lagos landlords.

Saloma shared the news of the property when he was celebrating his birthday some weeks ago.

11. Sabinus

Much-loved comedian Sabinus is still receiving congratulatory messages from his fans and supporters in the online community.

The entertainer got his first house some days ago and pictures of the building circulated on social media.

Sabinus' new house also has a customized swiping pool with his name in it.

12. Ashmusy

"E Dey rush I got myself a VELAR fully funded by meeee proud!" skitmaker Asmusy captured a video post shared in October.

The entertainer added yet another car to her garage and she happily shared the good news with her fans on social media.

There's no denying that she had an amazing 2022.

13. Destiny Etiko

The Nollywood actress appreciated the almighty God in an announcement post shared on her Instagram page.

Etiko was seen posing in front of a luxury mansion that she just acquired and many flooded her comment section with lovely messages.

14. Zainab Balogun

To celebrate her 33rd birthday weeks ago, Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun announced that she invested in her first property.

"A year later my agent luxe.Lagos found me the perfect place and the seller randomly gave full possession of the property before it was paid for," her caption read in part on Instagram.

15. Kizz Daniel

The Buga crooner no doubt had a successful year especially as he boasts of some of the biggest afrobeat tunes that rocked the country.

In a bid to celebrate his successes, Daniel acquired a seaside property and shared the news with fans online. Although the singer made sure to add that he made the purchase for his children and wife.

16. Bella Shmurda

The hustle finally paid off for the Nigerian singer as he also got himself a nice property in Lagos some months ago.

Bella didn't share the news on his page but fans got to know after close friend, Poco Lee, posted a video of the building while congratulating him.

17. Omah Lay

Photos of the singer's Lekki mansion quickly made the rounds on social media amid speculations that he coughed out N500m for the property.

Fans and supporters in the online community were filled with excitement on behalf of the singer as they congratulated him on the new house purchase.

18. Asake

This list will definitely not be complete without the inclusion of YBNL's Asake. The singer had had an impressive year and it came as no surprise when he decided to reward himself with a mansion.

In his announcement post, Asake recounted how he used to hustle for free bed spaces in the past.

