Nigerian singer Wizkid’s former relationship with actress Sophie Alakija is once again making headlines

It all started after the movie star shared new photos on her page, and a lady, Rutie, reacted by saying the singer fumbled to let her go

Rutie’s tweet went viral on social media and triggered a series of hot takes on the matter, with fans picking sides

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun ‘Wizkid’ and Nollywood actress Sophie Alakija have once again got netizens talking about their broken relationship.

It is no news that Wizkid and Sophie were an item during the singer’s early music career, after the actress was featured as the main vixen in his Holla At Your Boy video.

Fans react as lady claims Wizkid fumbled ex-bae Sophie Alakija. Photos: @wizkidayo, @sophiealakija

Source: Instagram

Many years later, Wizkid moved on to dating other ladies, including Tania Omotayo, Victoria Kimani, and Tiwa Savage (allegedly) and is now booed up with his manager, Jada Pollock. Sophia, on the other hand, got married in 2016 to Wale Alakija, but their union hit the rocks after having two sons together.

Sophia recently took to her Instagram page to share lovely new photos of herself, and the snaps made the rounds online. See them below:

An X user, Rutie, reposted one of the photos and claimed that Wizkid fumbled for letting the actress go.

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to Wiz and Sophie debate

Rutie’s tweet soon went viral online and it sparked a debate about whether Wizkid actually fumbled Sophie or not. Read what fans had to say about it below:

nosadeborah:

“I choose Jada P....woman really helped and managed Wizkid well.”

tonia.gram_:

“Sophia fumbled too. So Wiz no hot for your eyes?”

usainjoe:

“I wouldn’t say he fumbled, na she fumbled u for talk 😅.”

omalishan_:

“They both moved on, you too move on.”

rosky_richie:

“We are okay with our Jada🙌.”

Ayo_d_realtor_:

“So funny how people think physical beauty is the standard for long lasting relationships….”

Drsmile247:

“Beauty gets you the man but good character keeps him. Only kids think it’s all about beauty and nyash.”

Lucyyify__:

“Fumbled?? Are you the one to tell him who to be with?”

nenfortraph15:

“Jada P.get better impact on Big wiz pass this one 😂.”

lalaroy_cap:

“Wizkid didn’t fumble and she loose guard herself and Wizkid move on to chase his dreams now look where he is today never settle for less Kings.”

tomie_gadgets_ng:

“You think say na by physical beauty? Dey play Ruth abokoku😂😂.”

Read more comments from X below:

Effiong tweeted:

Umaru had this to say:

How Sophie promised to share old Wizkid photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophie Alakija spoke up about allegedly being Wizkid's ex-girlfriend.

It all started when an X user, Blissmoney, shared an old viral photo of Sophie with the Grammy-winning musician when they were both younger.

The actress reacted to the snap by saying she would drop more old pictures of herself with Wizkid so that people would stop posting that particular photo.

Source: Legit.ng