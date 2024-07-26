The Super Falcons of Nigeria lost their opening Paris 2024 Olympics match against Brazil

Six-time Africa's Women Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala was benched for the 1-0 defeat

The Bay FC striker posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story after playing zero minutes

Asisat Oshoala played no part in Nigeria's 1-0 Paris 2024 Olympics opening match defeat to Brazil, and she appears to have sent a cryptic message about the incident.

Randy Waldrum named his starting 11 leaving Oshoala on the bench and despite the team going down at half time and needing a goal, he failed to call on the striker.

Asisat Oshoala in action for Nigeria against Ireland at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo by Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Gabi Nunes scored the only goal of the match thanks to a brilliant assist from legendary forward Marta, who had a goal disallowed for offside two minutes earlier.

Nigeria faces an uphill task to ensure qualification to the next round after world champions Spain, who they play next, beat Japan in the other Group C match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Oshoala sends cryptic message

The six-time African Footballer of the Year appears to have sent a message to head coach Waldrum for leaving her on the bench against Brazil despite needing a goal.

She reshared a post on her Instagram story which reads: “I won't be remembered as the woman who kept her mouth shut”, which she captioned with four hysterical laughing emojis.

It was not the first time the American tactician has left the former Barcelona Feminino striker on the bench. She started the win over Cameroon in the qualifiers on the bench.

According to Soccernet, Waldrum admitted the decision was not for tactical reasons, suggesting there could be an underlying issue between the manager and the player.

The 11-time African champions face a must-win game against Spain next on Sunday. A draw could still keep them alive while a defeat most likely sends them packing.

Nigerians slam Randy Waldrum

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians slammed Randy Waldrum for benching Asisat Oshoala throughout the Super Falcons’ opening day defeat to the Canarinhas of Brazil.

The citizens did not take kindly to the decision not to bring her on despite the team being behind for more than half of the game after Nunes’ first-half strike.

Source: Legit.ng