Former Local Government Chairmen in Rivers state have sent a threatening message to Governor Siminalyi Fubara

The ex-LGA chairmen loyal to FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, threatened to force their way into their various councils in the state

They called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest the 23 LG Caretaker Committees chairmen

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Former Local Government Chairmen in Rivers state have threatened to force their way into their various councils and match Governor Siminalyi Fubara with force.

They accused Governor Fubara of supporting illegal Caretaker Committee Chairmen’s stay in office despite a Supreme Court judgement nullifying them.

The former chairmen stated this during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital on Friday, July 26.

As reported by Channels Television, they called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest the CTC chairmen.

The former chairman of Emohua LGA Chidi Lloyd said:

“We are not cowards. If this continues, we will go back to our local government and force ourselves into the council. That’s exactly what we are going to do. We have kept quiet because of the kind of leader we are – who continues from time to time to preach the path of peace. We are not cowards,”

“If this continues, we will exacerbate the already exacerbated situation. We are not cowards. We are calling on the police to act fast. The State House of Assembly had written to the Inspector General of Police. We do not know why the police in Rivers are foot-dragging and saying that things are done properly.”

Pro-Wike lawmakers lambasted over CTC Chairmen crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the pro-democracy group, the People’s Congress, reacted to the call to arrest the chairmen and members of the 23 LG Caretaker Committees in Rivers state.

The group lambasted the Martin Amaewhule-led assembly loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike for the move.

The pro-Wike lawmakers' move to arrest the LG caretaker chairmen was described as "calling for anarchy" in the oil-rich state.

