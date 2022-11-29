Popular Nigerian comedian, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori ake Kiekie, has finally welcomed her first child with her husband

The socialite took to social media to share the good news with an adorable video of her baby girl

A number of fans and Kiekie’s celebrity friends stormed her comment section to celebrate with the new mum

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

After what seemed like many months, popular Nigerian comedian, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, has finally welcomed her first child.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the socialite announced the great news of her child birth to her many fans with a unique video.

Kiekie shared an adorable clip as she unveiled her newborn and it left many fans gushing on social media.

Comedian Kiekie unveils daughter as she welcomes first child. Photos: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Look who’s Here! Our Baby.! NOLA. E. ILORI ”

See the post below:

See another photo of her baby below:

Fans react as comedian Kiekie welcomes first child. Photo: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Congratulations pour in for Kiekie as she welcomes first child

Not long after Kiekie shared the good news of her childbirth online, many celebrities and fans trooped to her comment section to wish her well.

Read their reactions below:

christianna_09:

"Congratulations this baby enjoy her mum slaying even while she was in there "

mostfortunate_:

"Congratulations kiekie"

wolf_acesmoke:

"Such a cutie ❤️"

ufuomamcdermott:

"She’s so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

toyin_abraham:

"Yaaay❤️❤️"

lekan_kingkong:

"Awwwwwwww God bless everything that concerns you Nola. ❤️"

tomike_a:

"Welcome Nola!!!!!!!!!! Your presence has brought soooo much joy to our hearts!!! May you continue to be a source of joy all the days of your life! Amennnn!!!!❤️❤️❤️"

enioluwaofficial:

"Don’t worry na grand arrival we go do for airport, baby sef go dey fear say na Wetin. My Love, Congratulations to you and hubby, our God answers prayers!!!❤️ Jesu Seun."

Comedian Kiekie showcases husband

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie, recently satisfied her fans’ curiosities about her husband.

The happily married socialite had been known not to share photos of her man frequently, but she changed that.

Kiekie posted some photos of herself with her husband from their baby shower on her official Instagram page.

In the snaps, fans were able to catch a rare glimpse of the comedian’s husband as they gave off couple goals.

Source: Legit.ng