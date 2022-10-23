Popular Nigerian skit maker, Lasisi Elenu, got people congratulating him when he shared a beautiful video to announce that he is now a father

The funny man shared a video to narrate the stress he went through when his wife, Nonso Adika, was pregnant

The stress and pains ended in praise as he welcomed his first child, interestingly he was right there with Nonso at the labour room

Ace comedian, Lasisi Elenu is the latest celebrity father, and he announced the arrival of his baby girl with an emotional video.

Lasisi took to social media to document how his wife, Nonso Adika, became a shadow of herself and his jokes were no longer funny to her because of pregnancy.

Lasisi Elenu welcomes baby girl. Credit: @lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

He told the incredible story as he held Nonso's hand till the last minutes she gave birth to their daughter, Rain Olanma Oluwafemi Afolabi.

In the announcement video, vulnerable moments were seen, but everything ended in praise as the comedian appreciated the big blessing in the form of a baby girl.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Lasisi Elenu and his wife

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of Lasisi Elenu's announcement video to shower him with beautiful congratulatory messages on the arrival of his baby girl.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments read below:

Therealdaddymo1:

"Congratulations and welcome to parenthood. The best job in the world. May God almighty bless and keep you all. Gods grace abounds."

Oluwa_thoyeen:

"Awwwwn. This is beautiful. Big congratulations to you and yours, Sinzu Money."

Akomscopy:

"Something just happened right now Congratulations Lasisi."

Stanbnx:

"Omo last slide said a lot about pregnant women, They deserve accolade, Mothers are really wonderful."

Kristahbel:

"Awwwwwww. This is so sweet to watch . Every father should be in the delivery room with their wives , they’ll appreciate them better."

Ddashnblushmakeovers:

"Thanks for sharing this beautiful journey with us. So lovey. Congratulations to you and yours."

Lasisi Elenu wonders about cravings, dances with heavily pregnant wife in video

In another news about the couple, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian comedian, Lasisi Elenu, got his fans gushing when he shared a video of himself and his heavily pregnant wife, Nonso Adika.

In the caption of the video, the funnyman wondered about pregnancy cravings as he revealed the hilarious things Nonso loves to do.

He gave shoutouts to all mothers and Nigerians trooped to the comments section of the video to share mixed reactions.

