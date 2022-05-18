Popular Instagram comedian, Josh2funny and his lovely wife, Bina Alfred, become first time parents and their fans are excited over it

The beautiful couple welcomed their first baby boy, Eden Alfred and the comedian shared the good news to his followers on Instagram

He shared a photo of the baby's cute legs and Nigerians showered him with lovely congratulatory messages

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Josh2funny and his beloved wife, Bina Alfred emerged as the latest celebrity parents to the excitement of their fans.

The funnyman took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his followers as he posted a photo that didn't reveal the face of the newborn baby.

Josh2funny welcomes baby boy. Credit: @binataste

Source: Instagram

Josh2funny only posted the legs of his baby, Eden Alfred, as he welcomed him to the world.

The excited new father captioned the post as:

"Now let’s officially welcome the owner of these legs, a new Minister, a King and more, an Optununuan Eden Alfred."

Nigerians congratulate the new parents

Social media users across the country have flooded Josh2funny's page to shower him with congratulatory messages following the arrival of his baby boy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mosesbliss:

"Thank you Jesus, he’s a special child❤️… Congratulations @josh2funny."

Mopcomedian:

"The youngest optununian is here… congrats Obiagu."

Cybersecurity_specialist:

"Congratulations to them. All seeking couple shall get their own child soon too. Amen."

Richansakids:

"Congratulations to them may God Guide and Protect this baby and the mom."

Iloveitcasual:

"This is a beautiful feeling. May all expecting to conceive receive their Blessing of conception and Bring forth of Life Amen."

Akinakinpelu:

"Such wonderful news to wake up to, Congratulations Josh and your family, God Bless Alfred."

